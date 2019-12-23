Some problems simply have no solutions. Math is full of them and they all have exotic names: Crouzeix Conjecture. The Pompeiu Problem.
The New York Times economics writer, Eduardo Porter, recently travelled to Southwest Virginia to visit Grundy. He looked at all the ways the town and surrounding Buchanan County have tried build a post-coal economy. A law school. A pharmacy school. Tourism for all-terrain-vehicle trails or a re-introduced elk population. The question the story posed: “Can a coal town reinvent itself?”
What if the answer is the same as with all those math problems? What if the answer to the Coal Town Problem is “no”?
For all of the millions spent on Grundy — $170 million alone to relocate downtown as part of a flood-control program — Porter writes that the town’s basic problems remain. “We are a one-industry town, and that’s coal,” says Jay Rife, the head of the county’s Industrial Development Authority. And coal continues its inexorable decline, as the world shifts to forms of energy other than coal. As coal jobs disappear, so do people. The county’s population is down by 10.5% since 2010 —a faster rate of decline than any other county in the state. The middle and elementary school population has shrunk even faster — by a fifth — in the past decade. The remaining population is old and getting older. About the only thing up in the county are Social Security payments and Medicare payments. Porter quotes one county resident who laments: “This county will never prosper again.”
Is he right? What if a coal town can’t reinvent itself? The story quotes a local contractor: “There has been a ton of money spent in Buchanan County through grants. Not one penny has provided a replacement job for coal workers.”
This is a problem for more than just Grundy or other coal towns; it’s a problem for other small communities across the country that have seen their traditional employers wither and die — and not be replaced. The vaunted “new economy” is happening somewhere other than here. A new report by the Brookings Institution finds that just five metro areas in the country accounted for 90% of the growth in “innovation sector” jobs.
The New York Times story doesn’t offer solutions, it simply documents the problem and poses a question without an answer.
What we notice more are the 326 comments on the online version of the article — comments that came from all around the world. Online comment sections are usually full of answers, wrong or otherwise. This one isn’t. There are a few people who suggest that Grundy transition from coal to renewable energy — build solar panels or wind turbines on all those former coal mines. The idea of turning coalfields into “brightfields” is one we’ve heard before – we’ve even written favorably about it ourselves. Here’s the problem, though. First, who will actually do this? We live in a free market economy. Local governments aren’t building solar farms or wind farms. So who will? That requires private investment, which is nowhere in sight. Other commenters pointed out a second problem: Such brightfields might be good for the environment, but they don’t necessarily create a lot of employment — certainly not on a scale to replace coal. The solar panels and wind turbines wouldn’t be made in Grundy. Some 60% of the world’s solar panels are made in China. Likewise, only one of the top 10 turbine manufacturers is located in the U.S.
Instead, most of those commenting offered condolences — but no solutions. Instead, many people pointed out an uncomfortable truth: Lots of towns die. One reader from Ohio wrote: “I have sympathy for the people of Grundy who are watching their way of life vanish. However, the sad reality is that (1) coal is going away for both economic and environmental reasons; (2) the geography of that area does not lend itself to uses other than coal . . . History, and even our relatively young country, are littered with ghost towns. The younger generations need to move on. Even though I live in a prosperous area, all of my adult children have followed career opportunities wherever they are, and as a result we are scattered around the U.S. Like it or not, they also must start thinking that way. As a taxpayer, I am more than happy to support job training and education, but I shouldn’t be expected to subsidize a dying coal town just because they wish the past would return.”
There are hundreds of comments along those lines. Here’s a pithier one from New York: “These people need to get moving. It’s not like they have to move to another country and learn a new language, like many of our parents and grandparents did. When the lake dries up, even the animals know it’s time to move on.” Here’s an even pithier one from North Carolina: “The only infrastructure improvement that could help residents of Buchanan County would be to improve roads so its remaining residents can leave faster.”
Some of these answers are harsh, but they’re no different from ones we’ve heard prominent people in the region sometimes whisper to us: Maybe parts of Appalachia can’t be saved so maybe we shouldn’t even try. In effect, they argue for a form of “benign neglect” to let the region depopulate over time. We notice, of course, politicians don’t propose that — but the equally harsh reality is we don’t see a lot of politicians proposing much of anything. Local politicians do, of course, but they don’t control the most important levers of power. At the national level, neither Democrats nor Republicans have anything really substantive to say about how to break up this unprecedented concentration of economic growth in a handful of communities and re-direct some of it to rural America. They simply don’t talk about it – not Donald Trump on the right, not Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the left, not any of them.
Instead, reader after reader commented on the The New York Times story that what’s happening in Appalachian has happened other places before. Harry in Michigan writes: “It seems most coal towns are just welfare queens waiting for the feds to bail them out, again and again. Copper used to be mined in the [Upper Peninsula] in Michigan. Did the government spend hundreds of millions trying to keep people from leaving?”
So what’s the takeaway here? Is there no economic solution for much of rural America? That’s one possible answer. Another is: If there is a solution, Grundy and other places in rural America will have to find it on their own, because it’s clear nobody else is going to help.
