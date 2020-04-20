Today is April 20, but ideally you already know that. For those of you hip to pop culture, it’s better known as 4-20, which in some circles is considered code for marijuana. If you aren’t up on all this, well, you just learned something already. Now it’s time to learn some more.
The most recent General Assembly session decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana — reducing the fine for a first offense to $25, making it akin to a parking ticket. It also set in motion studies on the next logical step — outright legalization. There’s a fair amount of sentiment to make this happen. After this year’s vote, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax County, tweeted: “Legalization next year!”
That means it’s not too early to start thinking about some of the details. Fortunately, we have other states we can draw experience from: 11 states and the District of Columbia have now legalized recreational marijuana, along with the whole of Canada. So here are four questions.
1. Who will grow the stuff and how? One thing seems universal: Not just anybody can start growing marijuana. You have to have a license, which raises the question of how many licenses Virginia will issue and what the rules will be. Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize weed — back in 2012. Oregon followed suit in 2015. All are good states to study. Washington is also about Virginia’s population, Colorado somewhat smaller, Oregon about half our size. Pot-happy Colorado has more than 1,400 licensed growers. Washington has 1,205, Oregon has 1,123. States can change their laws about marijuana, but they can’t repeal the laws of supply and demand — and the economics of marijuana are the same as for any other product. Turns out that the Pacific Northwest is a really, really, really good place to grow marijuana. The result: Both Oregon and Washington have quickly produced a surplus of pot, so much so that it’s driven down prices to the point that it’s bad for business. The Los Angeles Times reports that Oregon “has distributed licenses liberally, leaving Oregon saddled with an enormous surplus of legal cannabis — more than its small population of 4 million would ever be able to smoke.” In Washington, marijuana farmers produced a harvest of 31,000 pounds but retailers could only sell one-fifth of that, according to the website Ganja Entrepreneur. That’s led to several things. One is a shake-out of growers, with bigger, better-capitalized operations buying out smaller ones or simply crowding them out of the market. It’s also led to robust philosophical debates in state legislatures about what to do. Republicans: Let the free market do its thing. Democrats: We need to regulate this. Oregon, being controlled by Democrats, has now put a moratorium on new licenses. Coming soon to Richmond: The marijuana-growers lobby pushing for fewer licenses; the marijuana-smokers lobby arguing that this drives up the price for consumers. See how much fun this is going to be?
There are other practical questions involved: Will Virginia allow outdoor marijuana farms (with lots of security) or require that all pot be grown indoors in greenhouses? If the latter, that means marijuana operations would not be confined to rural areas. That changes the economic dynamics — rural areas that are counting on marijuana farms to rejuvenate their agricultural sector may find those jobs are going to cities instead. Fun fact: At one point 4% of the electrical usage in Denver was for marijuana greenhouses. At a time when Colorado was trying to reduce its carbon footprint, marijuana operations were expanding it — forcing officials to work with marijuana companies to find ways to use less electricity. One company told Colorado Public Radio it was spending $13,000 a month on electricity for just a single greenhouse. Whether indoors or outdoors behind lots of security, marijuana involves some investment. You can’t just dig a hole and plant some seeds in the ground. That raises another question: Will Virginia allow people to grow a limited number of plants in their backyard for recreational purposes? Colorado does — but you can only grow up to 12 plants and then in an enclosed, locked space that can’t be seen by the public.
2. Who can sell the stuff and how? Legal marijuana will introduce a new word to the Virginia vocabulary: Dispensary. You can’t just walk into a convenience store and ask for a bag of pot the way you’d ask for a carton of cigarettes. Oregon has 660 dispensaries; Colorado has 583; Washington has set a cap of 556 and as of last year had 504 actually in operation. By contrast, Virginia has 386 ABC stores. How many dispensaries will Virginia allow? Will we have more than we have liquor stores or fewer? What rules will the state impose on where a dispensary can and cannot be located — how close to schools, for instance? What role, if any, will localities have in deciding whether a dispensary locates in their jurisdiction? The reason Washington state hasn’t issued all 556 of its authorized licenses is because localities there have veto power and some have nixed pot shops. Now, all this assumes Virginia allows privately-owned dispensaries. We don’t allow privately-owned liquor stores, though. Would marijuana be sold only through ABC stores? At least four Canadian provinces restrict marijuana sales to their provincially-owned liquor stores.
3. What other marijuana operations will pop up? Weed doesn’t just go straight from farm to store. Some of it gets turned into other products —“consumables” in the market lingo. To give some sense of scale, Seattle Business magazine reports that Washington last year had 151 licensed producers, 221 processors, 1,054 producer/processors — all serving 504 retail stores. There are lots of business opportunities there, which in turn invites other regulations.
4. How much tax revenue will marijuana generate? And what will it be used for? Washington generates the most — $362 million per year. California is second with $345.2 million, Colorado third at $250.9 million. The differences depend on what the tax rates are and how keen people are to get high. California has apparently had a hard time prying marijuana sales away from black market dealers, which accounts for the relatively low revenues there. For comparison purposes, the Virginia Lottery netted a record $650 million for the most recent fiscal year.
As for where marijuana tax revenue goes— into the general fund or some dedicated purpose — let the debate begin.
