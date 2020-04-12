Seventy-five years ago today, Roanokers coming home from work found the city’s afternoon newspaper waiting for them. The front page of the Roanoke World-News blared the latest war news: “9th Army Crosses Elbe in Race for Berlin.”
What no one outside a precious handful knew was that the biggest news of the day hadn’t been reported yet. Earlier that afternoon, a 63-year-old man who had been plainly unwell for some time slumped over and was soon gone. His name was Franklin Delano Roosevelt and he was one of the most consequential presidents this country has known.
Time passed more slowly then. Roosevelt was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. at his second home in Warm Springs, Georgia. Vice President Harry Truman had spent the day presiding over the U.S. Senate, as was the custom then before vice presidents began to be given actual duties. When the Senate adjourned at 4:56 p.m., he went to have a drink with the Speaker of the House, Sam Rayburn. By then, the White House staff was trying to call Truman but couldn’t find him. When someone finally thought to try Rayburn’s office, Rayburn thought so little of the message that he initially forgot to pass it on until an aide reminded the Speaker. Truman dialed the White House and was told to come “quickly and as quietly as possible.” Truman thought the president had returned early from Georgia and had summoned him to some top-secret meeting. He ran through the Capitol — alone — to fetch his hat from his Senate office. The absence of any Secret Service agents — the absence of a military aide holding the nuclear briefcase — seems unfathomable now but 1945 was a different time. Instead of meeting President Roosevelt, Truman was met by Eleanor Roosevelt, who broke the news. Truman’s first instinct was to ask what he could do for her. “Is there anything we can do for you?,” the now former First Lady replied. “You are the one in trouble now.”
That afternoon, Walter Davis had come by The Roanoke Times to show off the eight four-leaf clovers and four five-leaf clovers that he had found in his yard at 312 Wells Avenue. That might have been the highlight of the day for the newspaper’s journalists. Then at 5:49 p.m. the teletype machine started clanging and a four-word bulletin from the Associated Press came spitting out: “President dies this afternoon.” That evening, The Roanoke Times reported, “in many downtown cigar and drug stores where radios were turned on, groups gathered almost silently to listen to the details of the death of the man who was chosen four times in succession to lead the nation.” But most events continued, based on newspaper accounts. That night the acting president of Virginia Tech — John Hutcheson, who later would be given that title outright– spoke to an alumni chapter in Roanoke. He said the school’s greatest need was a better faculty because “our dream in Blacksburg is to develop the present school into the greatest technical and agricultural school in the South and one of the greatest in the United States.” Alumni asked him why the football team wasn’t better. Also that night, a city committee held its first meeting to look into something that many considered either unnecessary or a technical impossibility — a sewage treatment plant to treat the waste that was being dumped directly into the Roanoke River. Seventy-five years later, Hutcheson would be amazed at what Virginia Tech looks like today — and the concerns about the “feasibility” of a sewage treatment seem quaint. But the legacy of the nation’s 32nd president still looms large in our daily lives. The Civil War represents one dividing line in American history. So does Roosevelt’s unprecedentedly long presidency. He came in during the Depression and left this earth near the close of World War II, two monumental events that shaped American life. But so did his administration’s reaction to them. Some of Roosevelt’s signature policies are now embedded in our daily lives. If you’re getting a Social Security check — or having Social Security deducted from your paycheck — that’s Roosevelt. Of course, the pay-it-forward nature of Social Security worked better then. In 1945, there were 41.9 people paying for every recipient. Today that radio is about 2.1 to 1. If you haven’t experienced a bank run — you haven’t unless you’re 87 or older — you can thank Roosevelt. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is another Roosevelt legacy. If you’ve ever ridden on the Blue Ridge Parkway or the Skyline Drive, that’s Roosevelt.
The full list of all the ways Roosevelt still touches our lives is far too long to enumerate here. The Federal Aviation Administration that regulates airlines and air traffic — created under Roosevelt. The Federal Communications Commission that regulates telecoms — Roosevelt. The Securities and Exchange Commission that regulates stocks and bonds — Roosevelt. If you ever fly in an airplane, watch TV or listen to radio, or have some money in the stock market, the hand of Roosevelt is still there somewhere. Of course, many said at the time that was too heavy a hand — and some still do.
The day that Roosevelt died, the Associated Press moved a story that declared “secrecy concerning the army’s ultra-new weapons has been thrown aside” as the military showed off a vast array of new weapons such as a “90-millimeter anti-tank gun that will punch through eight inches of armor and kill a German Panther tank at six and a quarter miles.” Not all secrecy had been thrown aside, though. That night, Truman was sworn in as president at 7:09 p.m. Afterward, he met briefly with Roosevelt’s Cabinet — now his. When the meeting was over, Secretary of War Harry Stimson pulled Truman aside to whisper about a “new explosive of almost unbelievable destructive power.” That was the first that the new president knew of the atomic bomb, which he’d use twice less than four months later. The nuclear age is another part of Roosevelt’s legacy.
Saturday, April 14, was the day set aside for public mourning. The American Viscose rayon plant in Roanoke paused work for two minutes— from 4 p.m. to 4:02 p.m. — so that workers could silently honor Roosevelt. Meanwhile, The Roanoke Times reported: “The Norfolk and Western general offices scheduled the usual Saturday hours and the shops were planning on routine schedules throughout the day.” Sometime that night Roosevelt’s funeral train from Georgia rolled through Danville and Lynchburg on its way to Washington and eventually Hyde Park, New York.
And to history.
