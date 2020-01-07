When David Stern, the former National Basketball Association commissioner, passed away last week at age 77, he was hailed as a towering figure who transformed his league into a global presence.
What didn’t get mentioned: He also brought the NBA — or a version of it anyway — to Roanoke.
For five seasons — from the fall of 2001 to the spring of 2006 — Roanoke was home to the Roanoke Dazzle, part of Stern’s experiment to create a minor league system for the NBA. The Dazzle failed — the team never drew very well and by its final season, Roanoke’s attendance ranked lowest in the eight-team league.
Stern’s attempt to create an NBA minor league, though, turned out to be surprisingly successful. Today the successor to that original National Basketball Development League is the NBA G League — which is now up to 28 teams and, most importantly, has a sponsorship from Gatorade. Hence, the G in the league name. We don’t hear much about that league in Roanoke — we have no reason to — but the NBA’s painful learning experience in Roanoke is part of what led to its success today.
Stern’s legacy was growing his league —and its sport — on a global scale.
He gets credit for making the NBA an international brand — which had some unintended consequences this past fall when China got upset because a Houston Rockets executive tweeted favorably about pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The whole reason that the NBA even has an NBA China operation —worth more than $4 billion — is because Stern set the league on a path to market its game worldwide.
During Stern’s 30-year tenure from 1984 to 2014, the league also expanded domestically — adding seven teams, including the Charlotte Hornets, which put the NBA within an easy drive of Roanoke. If you’ve ever driven down I-77 to see a game in Charlotte, you should thank Stern.
He also was involved in the start-up of the Women’s National Basketball Association, the most successful and most enduring female sports league to date.
Any one of those would be an important legacy. Compared to them, the NBA’s minor league barely rated a mention in most tributes to Stern. Yet it’s one that Stern devoted a surprising amount of attention to — including a trip to Roanoke in 2002 both to promote the league and learn more about why it wasn’t as initially successful as he had hoped.
The original NBDL included eight teams, all in the Southeast, stretching from Roanoke to Mobile, Alabama. At the time, it seemed a good idea — a geographically compact league footprint in a part of the country and in cities where there didn’t seem to be much competition. It also turned out to be a mistake. None of the teams drew very well — Roanoke averaged a paltry 1,508 fans per game; the league average was only 1,636.
Stern, though, was determined to make the league succeed — he thought it important to the NBA that it have a place beyond colleges to develop players. As the league began its second season in 2002, three of the original eight teams were gone but Stern was very much present. He embarked on a tour that took him to small cities that had surely never seen a major league sports commissioner. “We’re spending a load of money and we’re trying as hard as we can with every resource that we have to make this work,” Stern told Roanoke Times sportswriter Mark Berman in his 2002 visit to Roanoke. “It’s getting a lot of my attention. If we were going to be learning the lessons, I better learn those lessons as well.”
The Dazzle never made money. Stern, though, insisted on sticking with Roanoke probably longer than he should have because he professed faith in the city. “We’d like to use Roanoke as a connectivity between the Southeast and the Northeast,” he told Berman in 2005. “So Roanoke is a natural geographic place.” In hindsight, many things were clear. Ticket prices were too high. All the teams were originally owned by the league — which meant sturdy financial support, but also meant there was no local ownership invested in promoting the team. Even after the NBA abandoned that model, it couldn’t find any local owners for the Dazzle. And fans who wanted to see basketball had lots of other options in the form of local colleges — so it turned out there really was a lot of competition. Who did people care about more — the Atlantic Coast Conference or this new thing called the NBDL? That was a question that answered itself.
By the fifth season, only two of the original franchises survived — the Roanoke Dazzle and the Fayetteville (N.C.) Patriots. And then both of them folded. “I’ve made a lot of misjudgments, but one may have been the size of the market may have been just difficult,” Stern said in 2005 before the Dazzle shut down. “I thought in some ways the smaller the market, the absence of other competition, is a good way to make the game part of the community. Obviously, it didn’t quite turn out that way . . .”
The league, though, went on — gravitating toward bigger cites. Today, the G league includes cities such as Austin, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina. Some teams are in suburbs of metro areas that already have NBA teams – such as the Raptors 905 team that plays in Mississauga, Ontario, adjacent to Toronto. Some are actually in NBA cities, such as Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City and Washignton. Most of the teams are owned by NBA teams that they’re affiliated with. And league-wide, attendance has been up for 10 straight years. The average of 2,465 is still pretty small, but comparable to other types of minor leagues. For comparison, the Salem Red Sox last season averaged 2,565 fans per game. Perhaps a more curious comparison is the other winter sport —minor league hockey. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs averaged 3,137 fans per game their first season and were up to 3,498 per game last season. A franchise-record 6,368 came out to see one game last year. Why has a team that plays a sport not exactly native to the South drawn more than twice what a basketball team did? Perhaps better marketing than even the NBA could provide. Perhaps a higher level of fundamental interest — there aren’t exactly a lot of other options for hockey fans the way there is for basketball fans. In any case, the Dazzle may not have dazzled, but the idea behind the team has worked out, all these years later. Stern really did create an NBA minor league. That’s something to think about it — whether you’re watching an NBA game on TV or a Rail Yard Dawgs game in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.