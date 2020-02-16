Somewhere out there, a Disney cruise ship is plying the azure waters of the Caribbean — the all-day buffet, the live entertainment, and, of course, plenty of sun sun sun.
That somewhere, though, isn’t here. Instead, we’re at the Smith Gap landfill where the Roanoke Valley’s trash is buried on the side of a mountain. The only thing running all-day here is a system of pumps sucking methane out of the ground and an incinerator that burns it at about 1,700 degrees F. (By the way, that’s hotter than the surface of Venus, which is about 872 degrees F.)
The connection between that Disney cruise ship in the Caribbean and the other-worldly apparatus whirring away at the landfill? Both are involved in a surprisingly lucrative but generally unseen part of the economy — the market for “carbon credits,” with Disney buying and the landfill selling (although not necessarily to each other).
The essential problem of climate change is that we’re pumping more and more carbon into the atmosphere. We now have 413 million parts per million of carbon in the atmosphere — the highest figure in human history. Two centuries ago it was only 284 million. Carbon traps heat and thus mucks up the planet’s heating and cooling system in ways we’re coming to regret.
We often hear about companies that want to reduce their “carbon footprint.” Sometimes they do this by actually reducing their carbon emissions but at some point they still need to emit some carbon to stay in business. That’s when they buy “carbon credits” or “carbon offsets” from someone who is either actively destroying carbon or locking it up so the carbon won’t escape into the atmosphere.
This is a somewhat controversial practice on both the right and the left. The Financial Times wrote last year: “Not since the Catholic Church sold indulgences to reduce time in purgatory has there been such a flourishing market in the forgiveness of sin.” Meanwhile, climate activist Greta Thunberg blasts “clever accounting and creative PR.”
On the other hand, carbon is getting destroyed — or sequestered — and lots of money is changing hands to make this happen. Can that be a bad thing? This was the idea behind “cap and trade” — that we could enlist the power of the free market to help clean up the environment. This began as a Republican idea, conceived by the administration of George H.W. Bush, as it struggled to find a conservative way to limit acid rain emissions. That solution —setting emissions limits and letting some polluters exceed those limits if they paid others to reduce theirs — proved so successful that some wanted to apply it to carbon next. That did not go nearly as well — Rep. Rick Boucher, D-Abingdon, lost his seat to Morgan Griffith in 2010 over the concept.
The federal government never set a cap for carbon emissions, but somehow the trading part of that cap-and-trade scheme happened anyway. (And coal continues its inexorable decline even without cap-and-trade, but that’s another matter). Some states enacted their own cap-and-trade systems —notably California and 10 Northeastern states that banded together under the “Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.” This is what Gov. Ralph Northam has wanted Virginia to join, but which the Republican-controlled General Assembly blocked. Other carbon trading systems are purely voluntary — with high-profile companies such as Disney, General Motors, Google and Microsoft buying carbon credits when they can’t reduce carbon emissions any lower. Even Lyft now buys carbon credits to offset the carbon emitted by its drivers.
The website Politico estimates the size of the global market is now $164 billion. If the carbon credit market were a single company that would be big enough to rank it No. 10 on the Fortune 500. So where does all that money go? Well, all over. Since 2016, Cambodia has taken in $11 million in return for not developing certain forests — Disney bought at least $2.6 million of those credits.
Some, though, has wound up in Virginia. Since 2012, the Nature Conservancy has been selling an undisclosed amount of carbon credits for the 23,000 acres of land that it owns in Russell and Tazewell counties. Disney has been one of the buyers there, as well. Here’s a dirty little secret: If you take a cruise, your carbon footprint triples. This isn’t simply a matter of the Nature Conservancy getting paid not to cut down trees. To comply with regulations imposed by carbon credit markets, it has to manage the lands in certain ways to verify the carbon sequestration. It gets technical.
And then we have landfills. Landfills are living, breathing, nasty things. Garbage rots and produces methane — which is part carbon. The temperature underground may be 90 degrees from all the decomposition. The authority that runs the Smith Gap landfill joined the California Climate Action Registry and since 2015 has collected about $200,000 for burning off that methane. At some point, the landfill would have produced enough methane that federal regulations would have required it be destroyed — the authority decided to join before then. It anticipates the revenue collected will, over time, pay for the $1.5 million in equipment it would have had to buy anyway. That, at least, spares taxpayers the expense — some credit-buyer, i.e, polluter, elsewhere is paying. If some of that methane would have had to be destroyed anyway, how much are we really reducing the world’s carbon footprint? That’s a more philosophical question but certainly some methane is being destroyed that otherwise would have escaped. That’s an undeniable good thing. The New River Resource Authority sold carbon credits for its methane destruction from 2008 to 2018; now its landfill gas gets pumped to an energy plant, which converts the methane into electricity.
Ironically, for something that began as a Republican idea, some Republicans have now turned against carbon credits. The Trump administration has filed suit to shut down the California market — and wants to ban even the voluntary selling of carbon credits connected with cars. That’s alarmed those who have found selling carbon credits to be a profitable revenue stream. Who could have expected Republicans to turn against the free market? The alternative: Let small landowners join co-ops so they can have enough carbon sequestration to qualify for selling carbon credits.
Meanwhile, the methane-burning tank at the Smith Gap landfill whirs on, day and night, doing its part to save the planet for future generations.
