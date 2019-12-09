The U.S. Constitution is simultaneously both clear and unclear about the standard for impeachment. It lists four possible reasons to remove a president: “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The first two are commonly understood and have the benefit of a specific definition under federal law. The latter two, however, do not.
The ambiguous phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors” dates back to 1386, when the English parliament impeached the king’s chancellor, Michael de la Pole, the Earl of Suffolk. Parliament alleged the earl broke a promise to follow the advice of a certain parliamentary committee. Parliament also charged that the earl had failed to pay a ransom to the French. For these “high crimes and misdemeanors,” Parliament removed de la Pole from the king’s cabinet — the first instance of a parliamentary impeachment.
These examples may or may not be useful today — breaking a promise to the legislature may be bad politics but hardly seems impeachable, although English legislators in the time of Richard II plainly disagreed. Still, the phrase has endured and now finds itself enshrined in the U.S. Constitution as the standard by which our current chief executive now finds himself judged.
With all due respect to the legal scholars who testified last week, there seems a certain futility in debating the legal standard for impeachment. Benjamin Franklin argued at the constitutional convention that impeachment should be used “where the chief magistrate [has] rendered himself obnoxious.” That’s a pretty lax standard; every opposition party in history would surely say the incumbent of the other party has rendered himself thus. More recently, a Republican of some note — Gerald Ford, then House Minority Leader in 1970 — declared that “an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.” We notice no Republicans at last week’s House Judiciary Committee citing Ford as a constitutional authority.
Is there a better standard we can find that would offer guidance in the current case, other than finding a legal scholar whose political views conveniently match our own? Let’s turn once again to one of America’s heroic figures — the late Rep. Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, who in 1974 famously broke with his own Republican Party to vote to impeach President Nixon. Here’s what Butler said at the time:
First, he said that party loyalty shouldn’t be a factor: “For years we Republicans have campaigned against corruption and misconduct in the administration of the government of the United States by the other party . . . But Watergate is our shame. Those things happened in the Republican administration . . . We cannot indulge ourselves the luxury of patronizing or excusing the misconduct of our own people. The things have happened in our own house and it is our responsibility to do what we can to clear it up. It is we, not the Democrats, who must demonstrate that we are capable of enforcing the high standards we set for them.”
President Trump contends he did nothing wrong in regards to Ukraine — so there is no “corruption and misconduct” as Butler described. Consider Butler’s comments in full, though. Does Trump’s conduct constitute “the high standards” the party and nation expects?
Interestingly, Butler in his comments has nothing to say about “high crimes and misdemeanors” and lots to say about “standards.” He went on: “Impeachment and trial in the Senate is the process by which we determine whether the President of the United States has measured up to the standards of conduct which the American people are reasonably entitled to expect of him.”
Butler had more to say about such standards: “It is my judgement that the standard of conduct which the American people are reasonably entitled to expect of their president is established in part by experience and precedent. That is one reason why I am so concerned by what has been revealed to us by our investigation.”
Some Republicans then had argued that Nixon hadn’t done anything much different from what other administrations has done. Butler disagreed. “There are frightening implications for the future of our country if we do not impeach the President of the United States, which will for all time be a matter of public record. If we fail to impeach, we have condoned and left unpunished a course of conduct totally inconsistent with the reasonable expectations of the American people. We will have condoned and left unpunished a presidential course of conduct designed to interfere with and obstruct the very process which he is sworn to uphold; and we will have condoned and left unpunished an abuse of power fatally without justification. And we will have said to the American people: ‘These deeds are inconsequential and unimportant.”’
Butler continued: “The people of the United States are entitled to assume that their president is telling the truth. The pattern of misrepresentation and half-truths that emerges from our investigation reveals presidential policy cynically based on the premise that the truth itself is negotiable . . . there is no real evidence or regret for what occurred, or remorse or resolution to change and precious little reference to, or concern for, constitutional responsibility or reflection upon the basic obligations of the office of the presidency. In short, power appears to have corrupted. It is a sad chapter in American history, but I cannot condone what I have heard; I cannot excuse it, and I cannot and will not stand for it.”
The facts of the Watergate case are, of course, quite different from Ukraine, so it’s possible to argue that Butler’s criteria for impeachment is a good one, but simply doesn’t fit the current situation. There is a curious parallel, though. “The misuse of power is the very essence of tyranny,” Butler said. “The evidence is clear, direct and convincing that the president of the United States condoned and encouraged the use of the Internal Revenue Service taxpayer audit as a means of harassing the president’s political enemies. And consider, if you will, the frightening implications of that for a free society.” What happens if you substitute the IRS phrase with a reference to asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival?
Butler, sadly, passed away five years ago so we don’t know how he would have voted today on impeachment. But the words he left behind may offer better guidance than that of any legal scholar.
