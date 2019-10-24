It looks as if Roanoke City Council elections will be moving from May to November —with an unexpected twist.
Council had originally talked about conducting them in odd-numbered years — to avoid an alignment with presidential elections, when all talk of council issues might be drowned out by the national campaigns. Instead, council members signaled Monday that instead they will do just that. It’s scheduled to vote Nov. 4 on an ordinance that will move council elections to even-numbered years — specifically so that some of them will be on the same ballot with presidential candidates (and the others coinciding with congressional mid-terms).
There are two ways to look at this — one noble, the other distinctly less so.
The noble version: Council has found an easy way to quintuple participation in council elections — and save money at the same time. Over the past 20 years, turnout in the May elections has ranged from a low of 6,695 voters (in 2010) to a high of 15,247 voters (in 2000, when there was a four-way race for mayor and eight candidates seeking three council seats). In the past two cycles, 7,333 voters cast ballots in 2016 and 8,212 went to the polls in 2018, which suggests that the big 2000 turnout was something of an aberration. By contrast, turnout in presidential elections over the past decades has ranged from 33,442 (2000) to 40,772 (2008). The past three presidential elections have seen remarkably consistent turnout — five times higher than what we see in most council elections.
Turnout in congressional midterms is lower, but still higher than in May council elections. Over the past two decades, turnout in the city has ranged from a low of 15,966 (2002) to a high of 31,282 (2018). Even the lowest turnout in a congressional midterm was higher than the highest turnout in a council election. If we believe that a healthy democracy depends on voters participating, then we have to believe that a higher rate of participation in city council elections is a good thing — although we might still worry that council races will be drowned out by the presidential din.
There is, though, a less noble way to look at what council is doing and that’s like this: This is a power grab by Democrats. Roanoke is a thoroughly Democratic city but that partisanship hasn’t always reflected itself in council elections. Republicans are still out of luck — no Republican has won a council election since 2000 nor is likely to under the present environment — but we have seen independents regularly get elected to council. Some of those have been Democrats who ran as independents because they thought they’d run better in a general election than in a party primary. But in 2016, we saw two actual independents run and win — Michelle Davis and John Garland (who has since left council).
Moving council elections from May (where they’re the only thing on the ballot) to November (when they’d share the ballot with partisan statewide or national races) makes it harder for independents to win. Now, it’s fair to argue that’s just tough luck: If independents can’t win in a bigger electorate, maybe they don’t deserve to win.
Still, it’s notable that council could have scheduled council races to coincide with a governor’s race and state mid-terms — both partisan affairs, to be sure — but instead is choosing to align some of them with the most partisan elections of all, presidential elections. It’s also doing so with relatively little public discussion. It’s also doing so with the enthusiastic support of the Roanoke Democratic Committee —a committee whose vice chairman just happens to be the only Democratic candidate for council who didn’t win last time, but lost instead to an independent.
A cynic might look at this and conclude that Democrats are simply trying to change the rules to better guarantee an all-Democratic council. The outcome (a higher participation rate) may be noble, but the optics of how this is happening (rushed through by partisans) just doesn’t look very good.
There’s also this: To get the elections aligned with the presidential election in November 2020, the ordinance would extend the terms of the council members who otherwise would be on the ballot in May. Council members voting to unilaterally extend their terms? That doesn’t look good at all. President Trump often jokes about how he may want to serve beyond his proscribed term. That’s a dangerous joke, but what council is doing here isn’t a joke. It’s not the worst of offenses but it still isn’t what voters bargained for. The extended terms also will benefit from a pay raise that had been scheduled to take effect for the next council. That doesn’t look good, either.
As with many things, there’s an irony here: Moving council elections to November to coincide with presidential elections or congressional mid-terms likely heightens the importance of being the Democratic nominee. That means the real election won’t be in November, it will be in the Democratic primary in June. Roanoke may simply be trading May elections for June ones, which neither saves money nor appreciably raises the participation rate.
That assumes, of course, Democrats actually have primaries to pick their nominees. In recent years, city Democrats have favored party-run “firehouse primaries.” The one in February 2016 drew a record 3,027 voters but was a logistical mess. Context is everything: Those 3,027 voters may have been a lot for a party-run event. However, if that’s the template for a future where party nominations are tantamount to election, then it’s actually a very small number — far fewer than now vote in May elections. The party’s firehouse primary in 2012 drew even fewer — 1,390 voters. As a practical matter, November council elections could be a bait-and-switch: Yes, turnout will be higher in November, but the real decisions might get made by a relative handful of people earlier in the year. Procedurally speaking, that’s not that different from how the Byrd Machine used to work. That’s not a comparison modern Democrats would like, but the math of political calculations is basically the same.
It’s interesting what Democrats aren’t proposing: They’re not proposing non-partisan elections so that all the candidates would be on the November ballot. Nor are they proposing the city adopt a ward system. For a city its size, Roanoke is unusual in that it elects all council members citywide. A ward system, though, would enable one group of minority voters to do something they haven’t done in nearly two decades: Elect a member of council. Which minority group is that? Republicans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.