The Roanoke Valley just got one of its periodic check-ups — an economic one in this case. Generally speaking, our vitals are good, really good in some areas, but there’s one category where it’s strongly recommended we get some “strategic intervention” if we want to stay economically healthy.
The category: We need more entrepreneurs.
That’s the assessment of a recent report from the Roanoke Regional Partnership, the economic development agency that covers from Franklin County to the Alleghany Highlands (but doesn’t include the New River Valley).
This report —“Four Factors for the Future” — updates a 2014 report that measured the Roanoke region against both national averages and six communities that are deemed economically and demographically our peers — Asheville, North Carolina; Chattanooga; Tennessee; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Lynchburg, Virginia; Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
In many ways, the report underscored what we know already — our cost of living is low and our quality of life is high. We just don’t have many start-ups driving the local economy. (For our purposes here today, “Roanoke” refers to the whole partnership region, not simply the city).
The report highlights our standing as a health care community in multiple ways. One is the number of health care practitioners per capita: Roanoke ranks first among our peers, and well above the national average. All the data is scored against a national index of 100 — more than 100 means higher than the national average, lower than 100 means below. On the health care practitioners metric, Roanoke ranked 150.9, so about 50% above the national average.
Another category is National Institutes of Health funding per capita. Fort Wayne, Lynchburg and Spartanburg score a big fat zero. Asheville and Chattanooga barely register. Roanoke now scores above the national average with a score of 116.7 – beaten out among our peers only by Winston-Salem (and the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center) at 204.6.
It’s fair to say that Roanoke is now on the national map for medical research. The question is how well we’ll be able to leverage its potential. We rank below the national average for workers with a college degree with an indexed score of 87.4 (although that’s still higher than all of our peers except for Asheville, which weighs in above the national average at 110.4). Roanoke’s score in this category actually declined three points since the last report: “The decline reflects faster growth in college attainment nationally than in the Roanoke Region. While there has been a net positive increase in college degree attainment, growth has not kept pace with the national scale . . .”
Translation: We need more college graduates. Conveniently, we have many potential college graduates in our midst. When you start counting college students with a 50-mile radius (which brings in Virginia Tech and Radford University), Roanoke blows the doors off all the other places. We score an index of 165 — so well above the national average, and twice as high as our nearest peer, Winston-Salem, which comes in at just 83.7. “This is one of the region’s greatest assets,” the report says. That’s why there’s so much energy being expended to persuade more of those college students to stick around after graduation. It’s also why localities other than Blacksburg are not at all unhappy about Virginia Tech’s “over-enrollment.” The more students at Tech, the more there are who can be persuaded to stay. In dealing with the stresses of that over-enrollment, Blacksburg is basically taking one for the team.
Another metric looks like a negative but can also be read as a positive: We’re below the national average for the concentration of working-age adults with degrees in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math. However, we’re not that far below the national average — our index score is 98. That also puts us ahead of all our peers, sometimes by a little (Lynchburg is 97.4) and sometimes by a lot (Fort Wayne is 77). It wouldn’t seem to take that much to push us over the national average — another reason why there’s so much interest in getting those Tech graduates, in particular, to stay.
Now for those places where our economic doctors say we need “strategic intervention.” Roanoke scores particularly low on many of the categories related to entrepreneurship. Start-ups are measured through a category with the inelegant name of “business churn,” meant to show how much the local business environment is changing. Roanoke ranks well below the national average at 78.7 and behind all our peers except for Spartanburg at 75.9. (Asheville is tops at 104.7). “Roanoke’s weakness could come from lack of an entrepreneurial culture or support ecosystem,” the report says. Likewise, another category measures how much of the region’s income comes from people owning a business as opposed to working for someone else. Once again, Roanoke ranks well below the national average at 69.7 and below all of our peers except for Spartanburg and Lynchburg. By this measure, Chattanooga is the most entrepreneur-oriented economy with a score of 139.7; Lynchburg the worst at 37.2. The report observes: “This ranking may also be an indication that Roanoke still considers itself a ‘company town’ with less entrepreneurial income than other markets.” That’s the legacy of an economic history dominated by the railroad and other large industrial employers, many of which are now gone or going.
This report isn’t surprising; it aligns with other metrics we’ve seen throughout the years, which ought to underscore the imperative of whatever that “strategic intervention” might be. We have seen some action on a variety of fronts: Virginia Tech has moved to loosen its rules on professors commercializing their research. RAMP, a Roanoke-based “business accelerator” has been founded to help young companies grow faster. The Valleys Innovation Council surveyed local tech companies and found that one of the main things slowing their growth is a lack of qualified workers — which brings us back to the quest to add more college graduates to our local labor pool.
We may already be doing the right things, but this report seems to suggest that, if we’re really going to claim our place in the new economy, we need to be doing them on a much grander scale.
