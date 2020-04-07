Should we all be wearing masks right now?
We’re not medical experts, so we’ll leave the medical guidance up to those who are. However, we do know this: Some American cities tried requiring masks during the 1918 flu pandemic and people didn’t much like it — even though evidence shows the masks did help slow the spread of that particular virus.
In Birmingham, Alabama, that year, police donned masks as a way to make the facial gear more socially acceptable. Postal workers across the country donned masks, as well. However, not even government mandates could get everyone to wear a mask.
Denver required people to wear masks while riding streetcars, attending church, attending the theatre, shopping, riding in elevators, working in a factory, working in any building in which the public was admitted or visiting the doctor. The result was “almost indescribable confusion,” according to the Rocky Mountain News (and, the Influenza Archives at the University of Michigan’s Center for Medical History, from which most of these accounts are drawn). Journalists went around downtown to see how many people were complying. Most stores weren’t. “We have received no direct orders from the health department and cannot take notice of a newspaper report,” said one store manager. One clerk said she had tried a mask but her “nose went to sleep.” Another gave a response we might hear today: “She believed that a higher authority than the Denver Department of Health was looking after her well-being.” And then there was the matter of how to enforce the order: The city couldn’t. “Why, it would take half the population to make the other half wear masks,” the mayor lamented. “You can’t arrest all the people, can you?” He wound up revising the rules at least three times until the point that the center says the order was “practically meaningless.”
Des Moines, Iowa, also issued a mask order, with similar results. The center’s account: “ Theatergoers were unhappy that they had to wear masks while watching stage performances or movies, and theater owners were unhappy that they had to enforce the order in their establishments. Box office receipts fell drastically. . . . Across the city, theaters and movie houses reported half of the usual attendance. Many Des Moines residents, it seemed, so disliked wearing flu masks that they preferred to remain at home rather than to don one.” That might have been good for what today we call “social distancing” but did not please the business community in Des Moines. “Bending to the will of the people and business interests” — and even doctors who thought masks were nonsense — the Board of Health revoked the order, even thought the flu outbreak was at its peak.
The press had a field day with masks, sometimes whipping up the public against them. In Indianapolis, “one enterprising newspaper reporter even called [the mayor] at his home one evening to pester him with humorous questions relating to smokers and how they were supposed to manage their mask.” In Seattle, the Post-Intelligencer newspaper suggested that political candidates pass out masks with their slogans printed on them. One con man in the city donned a mask, dressed up as a police officer, and went around collecting “fines” of $5 each.
The governor of California endorsed wearing a mask. He called wearing a mask a “patriotic duty for every American citizen, ” but left it up to each locality to decide how patriotic they really were. The mayor of Los Angeles thought masks were a fine idea and sent samples to members of city council for inspection. Some refused to even try them on. The mask issue also got caught up in a split between members of LA’s business community. Some objected to all the restrictions on business and wanted to open the city back up, pandemic or no pandemic. The restrictions were bad for their business. Other business owners, though, wanted stricter rules — arguing that was the only way to stamp out the flu. That camp was led by the theatre owners, who argued that the public would never be comfortable going to a show until they were confident the flu was gone. The theatre owners showed up at City Council, all of them wearing masks. They did not prevail.
The city with the most successful record at getting people to wear masks was San Francisco. There, “the wearing of a mask immediately became of a symbol of wartime patriotism.” The Red Cross put up posters declaring “the man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker.” Some took the order so seriously they passed up gauze masks in favor of “fearsome looking machines like extended muzzles” — early versions of gas masks. Despite all of San Francisco’s patriotic fervor, there were still those who wouldn’t comply — and got arrested. The chief of police warned that he was running out of jail cells in which to put the violators. Judges worked nights and even Sundays to deal with the docket of mask law violators. By then, more than 1,000 people in San Francisco had died from the flu, but that didn’t seem to matter — some people just didn’t like being told to wear a mask. The city thought the worst was over, and tried re-opening its entertainment district. A full house jammed in to see a boxing match. A police photographer showed up and documented just how many people weren’t wearing masks — including the mayor. Confronted by the police chief, the mayor had to fork over a $50 fine. And keep in mind that San Francisco is remembered as the place that was most successful in getting people to adhere to the mask order. Eventually, the order was lifted — a whistle blew at noon on the appointed day and a joyous celebration broke out. Masks were flung in the air like mortarboards at a graduation. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the sidewalks and runnels were strewn with the relics of a torturous month.” (A runnel is a wonderful old word for a small stream or, perhaps, not so wonderfully, an open-air sewer channel). San Francisco is also remembered as a place that lifted its restrictions too soon. About two weeks after the mask order was lifted, the flu came back — hard. The mask order came back, too; so did the protests. This time there was a group called The Anti-Mask League; one of their meetings drew 2,000 people. So much for social distancing. The mask order stayed in place, though — for nearly three months.
Should we in Virginia, circa 2020, be wearing masks? Asian cultures are very comfortable with the practice — but history shows some Americans would rather die than put one on.
