Last of three parts
For the past two days, we’ve been delving into a recent report on the best places in the world for technology start-ups, in hopes we’d glean some insight that might apply on a smaller scale here in this part of Virginia.
On Sunday, we looked at how the report by the San Francisco-based StartUp Genome organization shows the United States losing its dominance in the technology sector — the cities rising the fastest as “the next Silicon Valley” are generally elsewhere.
On Monday, we looked at how the fastest-growing part of the technology sector is the field known as “deep tech” and how Blacksburg already has an interesting foothold in the things that constitute deep tech — advanced manufacturing and robotics, blockchain software technology, agricultural tech and artificial intelligence, big data and analytics.
Today we turn our attention to the American city that is defying global trends. While international cities are rising as technology capitals at the expense of some American ones, here’s an American city that is also rising — and has for the first time elbowed its way into the rankings of the top 20 cities for technology start-ups.
The city is Washington, D.C.
That’s the shorthand; the report is really referring to the larger Washington metro area, which brings in Northern Virginia — and that’s what matters most to us.
The report ranks Washington having the 19th best “startup ecosystem” in the world.
Historically speaking, this is a significant change. Once Washington was considered a “company town” for the federal government. Now it’s growing a private sector that ranks on a global scale.
All things are relative, of course: The report ranks Washington just behind Bangalore, India. Still, Washington is now on a list that makes the 8th best technology start-up hotspot in the U.S. — behind Silicon Valley (No. 1 on the global list), New York (2), Boston (5), Seattle (12), Austin, Texas (16) and Chicago (17).
Keep in mind this is even before Amazon opens in Arlington. Instead, the report cites Washington the third best place in the world for cybersecurity start-ups – “these companies can draw on a regional population of cyber-related engineers three times larger than the rest of the country combined.”
The report also cites Washington’s growing role in the field of “life sciences.” There, it ranks Washington as the 10th best place in the world for start-ups. This, by the way, is a field where the United States dominates. The top four life sciences cities — and six of the top 10 — are American. (Those top four, by the way, are Silicon Valley, Boston, San Diego and New York, in that order. London interrupts things at the number five spot, then there’s another American city, Los Angeles, at six).
These rankings are great for the Washington metro area, but why should we care about a place that’s five hours away? (Maybe four if you have a lead foot.) Two reasons, both dealing with our enlightened self-interest.
We’re often distracted by the politics of the day — a scandal here, some silliness there. But what we miss is the less colorful but arguably more important policy-making going on behind the scenes. And one of Virginia’s policy goals has been to grow a bigger private sector because until now, its two biggest metro areas (Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads) have been overly dependent on federal spending. That’s a goal that both Democrats and Republicans have agreed on; it’s why the business community pushed for the creation of the GO Virginia economic development councils.
It doesn’t make for a snappy bumper sticker slogan, but this bipartisan goal is one of the most important things going on in Virginia. That’s why Virginia was so keen on landing Amazon’s HQ2 — because Amazon would go a long way toward that goal of creating more private sector jobs in what had been a government-dominated economy.
That matters, at least indirectly, for us here in western Virginia. We often forget that it’s tax revenues generated in Northern Virginia that subsidize the rest of the state. Schools in rural Virginia get most of their funding from Richmond, but Richmond collects the biggest share of that tax revenue from Northern Virginia. If you want to see more state funding for local schools, then you really want to see more tax revenues generated out of Northern Virginia.
Of course, you might also want to see more jobs in rural Virginia, too. On that score, it’s in our interest that the Washington region really does grow into “Silicon Valley East” in hopes that might produce some spin-offs for other parts of the state.
We already see the connection between Amazon’s decision to locate in Arlington and future growth at Virginia Tech. Part of Virginia’s commitment to Amazon was to grow a bigger talent pipeline of graduates with computer skills. Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands has estimated that may mean 2,000 additional students in Blacksburg. Maybe some of them will go to work for Amazon. Maybe some of them will go to work for other tech companies in Northern Virginia. Maybe some of them will decide to stay in the Roanoke and New River valleys and help grow our technology sector here.
The fields driving tech growth in Washington are good news for us, too. Life sciences? Eight of the first 13 start-ups to go through the Regional Acceleration and Manufacturing Program in Roanoke were medical in nature. The growth of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute will strengthen Roanoke’s claim to a piece of the life sciences sector. While we’d like to be a research capital in our own right, it’s not bad to be seen as a lower-cost satellite in Washington’s outer orbit.
Meanwhile, in far Southwest Virginia, Wise County has been pitching itself as a lower-cost place for cybersecurity firms in Northern Virginia — or individual workers who are able to telecommute.
That’s not as preposterous as it might seem to some: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has a software engineering program, and, thanks largely to funding from the state’s tobacco commission, parts of Wise County have surprisingly fast broadband connections for a rural county.
None of these things will happen overnight, and they may not happen at all — but the odds of spin-off jobs coming to rural Virginia are certainly better if there’s a bigger technology sector in the D.C. area than if there isn’t.
That’s why Washington’s new ranking as the world’s 19th best technopolis matters to us.
