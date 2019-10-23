What if we told you that more than 1,200 jobs — virtually all paying well over the local median wage — were coming to the Roanoke and New River valleys?
The governor couldn’t get here fast enough to cut that ribbon. Local government leaders would clamor to speak at the announcement and share some of the glory. Remember all the excitement over the Deschutes Brewery? That was supposed to be just 108 workers. By contrast, the 1,268 jobs we’re talking about here seem a much firmer bet.
So where is the excitement? Oh, it’s there — but before we get too far along, let’s provide some context on how we know about these yet-to-be-created jobs and what might stand in the way of them ever happening.
Last year, Advance Auto — a company founded in Roanoke in 1932 — announced it was moving its headquarters to Raleigh, North Carolina. That was neither a shock nor a surprise. The company’s CEO had made his office at a “regional corporate headquarters” in Minneapolis, Minnesota since 2007. In practical terms, the corporate headquarters moved a long time ago. The bigger news was that Advance was creating 435 jobs in Raleigh — technology jobs paying an average of $106,000 per year. Why wasn’t Advance creating those jobs in Roanoke? Simple. The company said it was a lot easier to find tech workers in Raleigh than in Roanoke.
On the one hand, this was merely stating the obvious. On the other hand, this was “a wake-up call” for those trying to build a technology sector in the Roanoke and New River valley, according to Greg Feldman, president of Skyline Capital Strategies in Roanoke and one of the founders of the Valleys Innovation Council. If Advance didn’t think it could find 435 tech workers in the region, just how many tech workers are available? How many would we need to truly grow the economy here? And what would it take to make sure we had enough? Those are questions the Valleys Innovation Council — a non-profit formed in 2018 to help promote an “innovation economy” in the region — set out to answer. It now has the answers to some of those questions, along with a new set of questions that business and political leaders in the region need to answer.
The council set out to survey just how many software-related jobs there are in the two valleys. Working through the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, the Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council and the region’s two economic development groups, Onward NRV and the Roanoke Regional Partnership, it heard back from 46 companies.
Those firms listed 1,195 software-related jobs they have now. There undoubtedly are more than that at companies that didn’t respond, but the council feels confident that’s a good baseline. It also provides some important context when people talk about the local economy: Norfolk Southern, after its recent furloughs, employs about 920 people in the Roanoke Valley. That means the technology sector in the region is now bigger than the railroad. More context: While the railroad is shrinking (we don’t mean to pick on the railroad; it’s just a convenient historical comparison), tech jobs are growing.
The same survey found that those same 46 companies expect to add 1,268 software jobs over the next 18 months — an increase of 106%. That’s a pretty astounding projected growth rate. If the railroad — or any other well-known local industry — were set to more nearly double employment in the next year and a half, just imagine how huge that would be. The main difference here is that many of these tech companies aren’t particularly well-known — at least not yet.
We’re told that two “young companies” account for 38% of that project growth. And nine companies account for 82%. We don’t know who exactly responded — that’s proprietary — but it’s no secret that the 1901 Group, a cloud computing company, announced last year it’s adding 580 jobs in Montgomery County. Or that the blockchain titan Block.one has a major presence in Blacksburg that is growing. Or that Torc Robotics, which employs 100 in Blacksburg, plans to nearly double in the next year, following its acquisition by Daimler Trucks. These are the companies we need to be paying attention to.
The danger with job projections is they might not actually happen. So what might stand in the way of the Roanoke and New River valleys doubling the size of its software-related workforce over the next 18 months? We might call this “the Advance Auto answer.” The concern is whether these companies can actually find enough workers in the region. If Advance Auto didn’t think it could find 435, can these companies find 1,073? Some say they already have to recruit nationally to find the workers they need — and even then it sometimes takes six months to fill a vacant position. Two companies responded to the survey to say they’d already moved out of the region because they couldn’t find enough workers.
A small start-up leaving the region doesn’t get much attention — or sometimes even any attention — but if it goes somewhere else and expands there, that’s a lost opportunity for us. It’s also a reflection of how the new economy is fundamentally different from the old economy. In the old days, companies expected workers to move to where the jobs were — because those jobs were often tied to local resources, such as mines or ports. In the new economy, companies tend to move to where the workers are. That’s why there’s such emphasis in local government on quality-of-life amenities — to keep and retain employers, we need to be a place that employees want to live.
There’s also a chicken-and-egg aspect to this: Even if employees want to live here, they might still leave if they don’t think they can find jobs. One of the big issues the region grapples with is the “brain drain.” We’re home to lots of college students — we actually have a higher concentration of students per capita than some of the best-known high-tech capitals, such as Boston, Silicon Valley, North Carolina’s Research Triangle and Austin, Texas. The problem is getting them to stay after graduation. That’s the next phase of the council’s work: Figuring out what it can do to call more attention to the size of the region’s tech community and its potential growth.
What’s at stake? Well, if those projected software jobs actually happen, that’s potentially $80 million to $100 million in payroll added to the region’s economy. That makes it bigger than even the proverbial $64 million question.
