Hello? Is this thing on? Can everybody hear me? OK, great. Can everyone be sure to mute yourself? You can chat amongst yourselves later but for now we’ll try to make a graduation speech happen, 2020 style.
So, let’s get started.
To the Class of 2020: Welcome to what is surely the most unusual commencement ever.
It’s traditional in graduation speeches to tell graduates that this is a day they’ll always remember. A lot of that time that’s just boilerplate, but this time it’s definitely true. We’re sorry you missed some of the biggest events of your senior year — spring sports, the spring musical, prom, even a traditional walk-up-and-get-your-diploma graduation. But we guarantee you this: You’ll always remember this year.
Now, we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge that not all members of the Class of 2020 could be present today in this virtual ceremony. The events of the past month have heightened our awareness of many things. One of those is our nation’s digital divide. For many, the transition from the traditional classroom to taking classes online has been an easy one. Some of you may have even preferred that. Now you really could sleep late and go to class in your pajamas. But others haven’t been able to do that — because their internet connection is too weak or because they live out of internet range altogether. I know that’s hard for some of you to believe but yes, here we are in the age of Zoom but some of you are only connected to the world via the U.S. Postal Service.
Strangely, we have a president with landslide-level support in rural areas who says he wants to quadruple the price of package delivery to those same die-hard supporters. Those of you who took a logic class can marvel over that.
Fortunately, there’s broader supporter for extending broadband internet into rural America. We’ll see if that really materializes. Here in Virginia, we still have about a half million people who can’t take classes online, visit the doctor online, or even shop online — or really do much of anything online. Our governor had set a goal of getting everyone online by 2028 and we hope we can. But Virginia governors only serve one term at a time, so 2028 is really two governors away. We don’t even know who the governor elected in 2021 will be, much less the one elected in 2025. That’s a long way of saying that for those of you who can’t join us virtually today, we’ll burn a copy onto a thumb drive and put it in the mail. Maybe you’ll still get that — assuming the government doesn’t let the postal service run out of money in the next few weeks.
Fingers crossed.
But on to happier topics.
This is the point in the program where the graduation speaker usually tries to impart some larger life lesson that — let’s face it — most of you will soon forget until you learn it the hard way later on. We can probably skip that part this year. You, in your youth, have already learned one lesson already that sometimes even adults have trouble grasping: The world is an unpredictable place and sometimes things happen that are beyond anyone’s control.
Every graduating class is convinced that they will go out and change the world. Let’s be honest: Most don’t. Maybe you will prove to be the exception. We’ll see in, oh, 10, 20, 30, maybe 40 years. But we know this much already: The world has changed you.
Those graduating from high school this year are the first class to be born entirely after September 11th. Those of our generation don’t need to say the year — just the month and day is enough. But all that happened before you were even born. You are the first generation to grow up with the threat of terrorism part of the backdrop to your daily lives.
You also are the first truly digital generation.
If you’re 18 now, that means you were born in 2002. So you were 2 when Facebook was invented. You were 3 when the first video was posted on You Tube. You were 4 when the first tweet went out on Twitter. MySpace came and went before you were even in grade school. You were 8 when the first photos were posted on Instagram. You were 9 when Snapchat first snapped and Twitch first twitched and Zoom first zoomed. You were 10 when TikTok first tick-tocked or whatever it does. All these things that your parents and grandparents still marvel over as “inventions” are commonplace to you. So what does all this mean? We really have no idea but we know it means something.
We are living at a hinge point in history, where the industrial age is giving way to the information age. We know that’s changing our world in ways your parents and grandparent still have trouble imagining. Whole cities, whole parts of the country, that were built on iron and steel and coal and the factories they powered, are now trying to figure out how to reinvent themselves. Some of those communities are right here around us. That’s not easy. Truth be told, it’s hard. It’s a process that takes generations. And the generation those places need most right now is you.
Yes, really.
So go get some more education. You’ll need it. Some of you will find your life’s calling somewhere other than here and we don’t want to begrudge you that. For all we know, some you may be Martians and don’t even know it. The first generations to walk on Mars may already be here on Earth. But for as many of you who can, come back here. You want an adventure? Here’s one closer to home: Help your hometown reinvent itself for the new age. Every community in this part of Virginia is getting older. And many are getting smaller — as one generation dies out and others move out. You, simply by your presence, can change that. You can help your hometown reverse both the out-migration and the aging of the population that remains. That’s a two-fer. If you meet somebody somewhere — be it college or some website — and bring them back home with you, that’s even better. That’s a four-fer.
We don’t just need you for demography, though. We need you for your skills, your talents, your energy. There is scarcely an institution or organization here that doesn’t need an infusion of new members, new ideas, new ways of doing things. They may not always realize that, but it’s true. If they don’t want you, fine, invent your own. You can do that now. For the first 18 years of your life, we have been teaching you. Now it’s time for you to teach us — and not just what to do when our computer freezes up.
This thing is still on, right? Hello? Hello?
