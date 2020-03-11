Has there ever been a General Assembly session more consequential than the one that just closed?
If so, it was long before living memory.
Elections have consequences, the saying goes, and the consequences of the November 2019 elections that saw Democrats take control of the General Assembly for the first time since 1997 (and the first time with a Democratic governor at the helm since 1993) were on full display. This, though, was a different type of Democrat than the ones who controlled the legislature then — more suburban, more liberal, more diverse in every way. In control for the first time, these New Dominion Democrats proceeded to transform state government at a dizzying pace.
As with many things in life, whether this was good or bad depends on your point of view. “There was a lot of pent-up policy over the years from when Republicans controlled the General Assembly, and we couldn’t get these bills passed,” Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, told Amy Friedenberger, The Roanoke Times’ reporter on the scene at the capitol. “I’ve been in the Senate for 25 years, and this is the most productive session I’ve ever experienced.”
Of course, what Edwards considers productive, Republicans view as exactly the opposite. “I think it’s been a fairly devastating year for people who are in rural Virginia,” Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, told the Associated Press. “It’s not just the high-profile items, but it’s just how deep the far left has reached into the code of Virginia.” Whether this is really “the far left” as Newman sees it or simply the normal left depends again on where someone sits on the ideological spectrum.
The list of changes the General Assembly set in motion is staggering. Seven of the eight gun-related bills Gov. Ralph Northam wanted will soon get signed into law — among them background checks, “red flag” laws and a restoration of the one-gun-a-month law that prevailed in Virginia from 1993 to 2012. The only gun control bill that failed was one that would have banned assault weapons. Some felt the ban was too complicated to draft on short notice; others seemed wary of the whole idea. Did the massive gun-rights rally at the state Capitol make a difference? Certainly not on seven of those bills. If it did make a difference, it was on the assault weapons ban — and even then that’s debatable. We’ll know for sure next year: Does the bill come back after there’s more time to think through the details? And do people energized by the Second Amendment sanctuary movement make a difference at the polls? If so, they’ll have to do so in suburban districts since rural districts are represented almost exclusively by Republicans — extra votes there won’t make a difference.
Those districts, by the way, will likely no longer be gerrymandered. The General Assembly passed and sent to voters a proposed constitutional amendment to take the power of redistricting out of the hands of the majority party and hand it to a bipartisan commission. That’s not a perfect solution, but it’s an improvement over the partisan scheming of the past. This is a historic handover of power, the implications of which no one yet fully understands.
Beyond that, the minimum wage is going up; Confederate statues may be coming down. Don’t worry about smoking a joint anymore — marijuana possession is being decriminalized to the point that it will be just a $25 fine. Discrimination against LGBT Virginians is now outlawed; the Equal Rights Amendment got ratified, although whether that means anything will ultimately depend on whether the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the congressionally-imposed deadline is invalid.
Collective bargaining for public employees may be coming to localities that agree to it — although the right-to-work law stays intact (for now). So will more renewable energy. The Clean Economy Act sets a goal of making the state’s electric grid carbon-free by 2045. One renewable advocate told The Virginia Mercury that the state has gone from “zero to 100 overnight.” Electric rates may go up, though. Gas taxes certainly will be going up to pay for roads.
All these bills — as revolutionary as some may seem — are entirely predictable given the new political orientation of the legislature. Other things the legislature did are more perplexing. It designated five localities — Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth — as now eligible to hold referenda to allow casinos. Unwisely, the legislature will allow all these casinos licenses to be awarded without any kind of bidding procedure.
The General Assembly also effectively voted in favor of retaining school disparity, rejecting a proposed constitutional amendment by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, that would have required “equal educational opportunity” in all schools. This seems an odd position for a Democratic legislature to take, one that seems to reflect a suburban disinterest in the plight of rural Virginia. It also rejected Stanley’s proposed referendum on a $3 billion bond issue for school construction. Unwittingly, in both votes, liberal Democrats put themselves on the same side as conservative Democrats of a different era. The legislature also killed a more modest school construction bill proposed by state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County. Instead, what we will get is a study. It may be worthwhile study (it is) but it’s still a study instead of any immediate action. In one of the most understated quotes of the year, House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian of Prince William County told the Richmond Times-Dispatch: “School facilities is an issue for both sides of the aisle. It’s probably something we’re going to have to take a close look at.” Why yes, yes it is. Sadly, a study is what passes for progress — and seems very off-brand for a legislature that was otherwise doing as much as it could as soon as it could. It’s still mystifying why school disparity hasn’t captured the social justice imagination of Virginia Democrats. Perhaps if school advocates were as generous with campaign contributions as casino interests have been, things might be different.
In the Virginia of the future, unionized public employees may be taking down Confederate statues and then going home to get high in the comfort of their home powered by renewable energy. They won’t have to worry about being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation and they can plan their weekend trip to a casino. But depending on where they live, their kids may still go to a school that is, quite literally, crumbling.
