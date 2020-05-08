Seventy five years ago this spring, as April turned into May, the headlines came screaming off the front page of The Roanoke Times:
May 1: “Munich Topped by Americans After 1-Day Battle.”
May 2: “Hitler Dead, Nazis Say.”
May 3: “Million Germans Quit in Italy; Stalin Claims Fall of Berlin”
May 4: “500,000 Nazis Give Up As Mass Surrender Collapses North Line”
May 5: “Nazis Whipped, Eisenhower Says.”
May 6: “Three More German Armies Lay Down Arms.”
May 7: “Patton Captures Pilsen.”
And yet that Monday morning, when the Associated Press machine — news then came over teletype machines — started clanging with the bulletin that the Nazis had surrendered, the response was not as euphoric as you might think.
“The citizenry accepted the news as true but refrained from demonstrating until official confirmation could be had in an announcement by President Truman,” The Roanoke Times reported. And that confirmation would not come until the following morning, when Truman planned to address the nation. Those were slower, and different, times. That’s not to say people ignored the joyous, but still unconfirmed, report. “Tears coursed unabashedly down the cheeks of both men and women alike,” the Associated Press reported. But across Virginia, apparently only Pulaski broke into a full-scale celebration. “Whistles and sirens shrieked for 20 minutes after the news was announced,” The Roanoke Times reported. Schools were dismissed for the day. “A demonstration was staged on the lawn in front of the courthouse.”
Elsewhere, though, business went on in what reads from old newspaper clippings like a state of suspended animation. Roanoke City Council passed an ordinance requiring travelling circuses to advertise their prices “and conspicuously post the prices of all merchandise offered for sale.” Sounds like somebody had gotten taken. Council also held a “lively, lengthy” debate over whether to ban the sale of raw milk. Advocates for the ban said raw milk risked carrying too many diseases; raw milk distributors said they had lots of customers who hadn’t gotten sick at all. A lawyer for one farmer took aim at Dr. A.G. Evans, the city’s health director, for going “too rapid” in pushing health measures.
“It is either the question of dying from drinking raw milk as Dr. Evans says or dying from lack of it,” said lawyer Joseph Engleby. Council decided to put the whole matter off for further study —so the raw milk sales proceeded for awhile. At Shawsville High School, principal J.M. Trignor held an assembly to push the sale of war bonds. He explained “how a pupil could improve his rank of a private to the rank of a general if he sold a sufficient number of bonds.” That afternoon, Pearisburg and Narrows high schools played baseball. The game went into extra innings before Pearisburg won 6-5 on a sacrifice fly by a player identified only as the surname Wood. However, The Roanoke Times did report: “The game was marred by several fist fights.”
Newspaper ads that day looked ahead — to summer and the postwar. “Summer at The Homestead,” one read. Another from American Electric Power showed a returning GI and his young bride looking over a building site. “It’s great to be young and dream and plan. The dreamhouses being planned today all feature frozen food cabinets and automatic washers and electric blankets and air conditioners and lots more electric conveniences. They’ll have them, too.”
While some families might have allowed themselves time to dream, others were gathered together in grief. That day the Dillon family in Woolwine and the Slough family in Patrick Springs were notified that their sons had been killed in action —hard news on any day but perhaps harder on the day when it seemed like the war was coming to an end. That night three Salem churches — the Methodists, the Baptists and South Salem Christian — went ahead with special church services to commemorate the apparent victory. Said Methodist minister James Douglas: “We will have a radio there in case a message from the president comes through.”
It did not. That did not come until Tuesday morning, May 8, the day we know now as VE Day or Victory In Europe Day. At 9 a..m., Truman went on the radio — television not yet being a common thing. At Andrew Lewis High School and Shawsville High School, students were brought together in assemblies to listen to the broadcast. Truman, in office just three weeks, dedicated the victory to his late predecessor, Franklin Roosevelt, and ordered a victory wreath sent to FDR’s grave. He also stressed the obvious: This was “a victory only half won.” There was still Japan.
When Truman’s short address — about five minutes — was over, church bells pealed across Roanoke, and businesses began to shut down for the day. By mid-afternoon, police captain Clay Ferguson said “everything is like Sunday.” People simply went home. There were no jubilant celebrations like there were when World War I ended and spontaneous parades broke out downtown. In other places, nothing really changed. The Roanoke Times reported that in Martinsville only one store downtown closed. This was a rather somber victory celebration. At Virginia Tech, Acting President John Hutcheson — he’d later lose the “acting” part of the title” — put out a statement that said “we should ask God for guidance in the days ahead.” One of his sons had been killed in Europe the previous fall. Those awful death notices would keep coming. On the day that Truman proclaimed victory in Europe, six families in Martinsville learned their sons would not be coming home. So did one in Galax and likely others in our area, as well. Salem Mayor Frank Morton put things in ways that a Salem mayor today might: “To celebrate now is like celebrating a football victory at the half. There is still Japan.” That night, The Roanoke Times reported, attendance at movie houses “dwindled” while “church crowds swelled.”
At the time, there was the belief that the task of invading Japan would take at least another year — another year that would bring more death notices. What no one knew then was the great and terrible secret that would be tested in the desert of New Mexico. But on May 8, 1945 there was certainly understanding that one chapter of our history was coming to a close, and another, yet unknown, had not yet been begun. Three quarters of a century later, we know better what that all meant — or at least we like to think we do.
