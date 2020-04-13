It began with a single phrase that we don’t even remember correctly.
Actually, it began with damaged insulation on a wire. Much like the childhood proverb that begins with “for want of a nail” and ends with a kingdom being lost, for want of proper insulation three men almost lost their lives closer to the moon than to the earth. That they didn’t became a cause for national celebration a half-century ago, and remains a cautionary tale today.
This is the tale of Apollo 13, which most people remember now more through the movie than the actual event.
Apollo 13 was supposed to be the third mission to land on the moon. Instead, it became a life-and-death struggle to get the three astronauts safely back to Earth — blame that damaged insulation, which led to a short circuit, which led to an explosion in an oxygen tank . . . If you want to relive the drama, go watch the movie, which starred Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton as astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise. Today, on the 50th anniversary of “the accident,” let’s look at how Apollo 13 became part of our national conversation and what lessons we can still glean from it.
1. Hollywood sometimes shapes us more than reality does. Case in point: “Houston, we have a problem” is now a universal catchphrase because that’s what Hanks’ character says in the movie. But none of the astronauts in real life actually said it. Instead, when the oxygen tank exploded, the response was:
Haise: “Houston --”
Swigert: “I believe we’ve had a problem here.”
When ground control asked for clarification, Lovell chimed in: “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” Hanks suggested the alteration to make for a more dramatic delivery.
Another Apollo 13 phrase that has become common is “failure is not an option.” That came wholly from the movie, not real life. In the movie, it was uttered by Ed Harris, who played flight director Gene Kranz. Life imitates art: Kranz liked the phrase so much that he used the phrase for the title of his autobiography.
2. America gets bored quickly. We’d spent about a decade trying to get to the moon but once we got there, we lost interest. We all remember Apollo 11, if only through history books. The Apollo 12 moon landing in November 1969 was an afterthought even at the time. When Apollo 13 launched in April 1970, there was so little public interest in the third attempt to land on the moon that the television networks declined to cover live the astronauts’ in-flight broadcast. It was just after that broadcast that the oxygen tank blew up. How did the United States ever muster the stamina for World War II? Sometimes it’s a mystery; the world’s most prosperous nation, the one sometimes called “an indispensable nation,” has a severe attention-deficit disorder. If this reminds you of anything going on now, feel free to draw that comparison. A crisis, though, now that gets our attention: Once the astronauts’ lives were in peril, TV ratings soared — briefly. Three other moon missions followed, all landing and returning successfully. Public interest plummeted, even though each mission was technically more challenging — and scientifically more productive — than the ones before it. One of the Apollo 13 astronauts, Fred Haise, was slated to command Apollo 19. By the end of 1970, a year and a half after the first moon landing, the United States cancelled the Apollo program altogether. Apollos 18-20 never flew. If we sustained interest in space, and carried on in a methodical way, we might be on Mars by now.
3. Spaceflight is dangerous. At the time, the United States had never lost an astronaut in flight. The Soviets had; the parachutes on Soyuz 1 failed in 1967 and cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed on impact. We have lost 14 since — with the Challenger trying to leave Earth and the Columbia trying to return to Earth. Now here’s the harsh reality: The more we venture into space, the more likely we are to see astronauts die in space. That’s not a reason to not go into space — it’s just a candid assessment of the odds. Apollo 13 was about 56 hours into its flight when the oxygen tank blew up. At the time, the spacecraft was about three-quarters of the way to the moon. That turned out to be a lucky thing — Apollo 13 was able to swing around the moon and then head back to earth, using the now-useless lunar landing craft for power. Even then, things were touch-and-go, with both astronauts and engineers improvising around-the-clock to make things work. Irony: If the astronauts had been on their way back from the moon when the accident happened, they wouldn’t have made it — that lunar module would have already been jettisoned. Now from a comparison of scale: It takes about three days to get to the moon. It takes about nine months to get to Mars. Factor in some orbital mechanics on when the Earth and Mars are in alignment, and a flight to Mars is really a two-year expedition. If something goes wrong, there will be no deep-space rescue the way there was in the book (and the movie) “The Martian.” All our early explorers understood this; they just weren’t broadcast live on television. Columbus lost at least 27 crew members on his second voyage; Ferdinand Magellan never made it around the world although some of his crew members did. People often debate the value of spaceflight and ask how much money should we spend. Oddly, few ever ask how many lives we should spend.
4. Sometimes even the United States needs help. It’s popular to say that Apollo 13 showcased American ingenuity, and that’s certainly true. For a mission that was a technical failure, the rescue of Apollo 13 was a stunning success. What’s lesser known is the international effort behind it. NASA turned to a Canadian aerospace engineer to figure out when to separate the lunar module from the command module. And even at the height of the Cold War, the Soviets positioned ships in the Pacific to rescue the astronauts in case they landed off-course (they didn’t).
Today, if you want to honor the engineers who helped pull off the Apollo 13 rescue, go cruise down Kraft Drive in Blacksburg — it’s named after Chris Kraft, the late Virginia Tech grad who was an early NASA executive. He chaired the meeting where it was decided which of the long-odds methods NASA would use to get the astronauts back safely. Or tonight go outside and look at the moon — and wonder when we’ll get back to the place Apollo 13 tried to go.
