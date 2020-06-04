The protesters who marched on the Roanoke police station on Saturday, and who have returned since, demanded justice for George Floyd and many others. It’s hard to know what true justice looks like, though, because none of us can bring back the dead. It’s almost easier to understand the protesters in Richmond who tried — and failed — to bring down the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. Now that’s an actionable item, even if an illegal and dangerous one. At one point, Richmond police tweeted this advisory: “You are placing you and others in grave jeopardy by attempting to pull down statues on Monument Ave. They are extremely heavy and would crush anyone standing too close. Please be aware of the danger. Stand down!” This is where we are in the late spring of 2020.
So what could be — in business terms — some measurable, actionable items here in Roanoke? Are there specific rules or policies that Roanoke should adopt, either in the police department or more broadly across city government? Who has some to propose? In the meantime, there are certainly some symbolic steps the city should take. Here are some possibilities:
1. Should we take down Roanoke’s two Confederate monuments? Roanoke is unusual for a Southern city in that it doesn’t have a single Confederate statue, likely a result of the city being founded not only after Civil War but also after Reconstruction. However, Roanoke does have two little-known Confederate monuments. One is a granite marker on Brandon Avenue that designates U.S. 11 as Lee Highway. It’s unclear just who owns that marker, but it’s quite clear who owns the other one. Across from the Municipal Building is an obelisk dedicated to Robert E. Lee. It’s shaded by crepe myrtles and most Roanokers probably don’t even know the monument exists, yet there it is — a donation from the United Daughters of the Confederacy that was dedicated in 1960. The date is significant because that came when the civil rights movement was unfolding across the South, and there was a counter-movement to embrace more Confederate symbols. This was a gift the city accepted in 1960; is it a gift the city still wants in 2020? It’s a subject Roanoke has never debated. When controversy raged about the Lee statue in Charlottesville in 2017, Roanoke officials made it plain they weren’t eager to talk about their own Lee monument. “I would not want to stir the pot on that,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said then. “When the time comes, we’ll sit down and have a discussion.” Has that time now come?
2. Should we change the name of Lee Plaza? The monument stands at the western end of a small park called Lee Plaza. It’s a curious piece of property because there is no marker that declares its name. The public knows it best for the war memorial on the eastern end. That memorial is the site of frequent events; the actual Lee monument goes unrecognized. Two years ago, Roanoke changed the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to John P. Fishwick Middle School. Last year it followed up by changing the name of Jackson Park to Belmont Park and Jackson Park Branch Library to Belmont Branch Library. But it left Lee Plaza untouched. Same question as above: Has the time now come? Robin Barnhill of Roanoke has now launched a petition on Change.org to change the name and take down the monument, so it’s a subject the city will likely have to address one way or another. As of Wednesday, the petition had nearly 500 signatures.
3. Should the city formally acknowledge what urban renewal did to African-American neighborhoods in the ’50s and ’60s? The city razed many black homes and businesses in the name of “progress” then. The pain of those forced relocations still echoes in Roanoke today; that’s why any proposal to build something in Gainsboro — however well-intentioned — is always controversial. What would some sort of formal acknowledgment look like? At a very minimal level, should there be some sort of historical marker, or series of markers? Here’s one easy place to start. In 1961, the city dug up bodies from Old Lick Cemetery — to make way for the future Interstate 581 — and reburied them in a mass grave at Coyner Springs. Perhaps that relocation was necessary — no need to re-litigate that — but is the process one the city is proud of? Would a cemetery in a different part of town have been treated differently? These might be difficult conversations for the city to have, but parts of them happen anyway — every time there’s a proposal in Gainsboro. In the 1990s, tobacco companies reached a “master settlement” with states over the damage from cigarettes; is it possible to reach a “master settlement” over urban renewal and, if so, what would it look like?
4. Should Roanoke claim its lynching memorial? In 2018, an astonishing new museum to America’s ugly history of lynching opened in Montgomery, Alabama. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice was built in the same spirit of remembrance as the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. It’s won powerful reviews from across the political spectrum. “The country has never seen anything like it,” headlined The New York Times. Even the architecture is said to be haunting. “Plinths are suspended from the roof of the memorial like hanged men, each one engraved with details of the victim and his (or in a handful of cases, her) death,” writes The National Review, a conservative publication.
There are 800 such plinths, one for each county or city where a lynching took place. Outside there are 800 duplicates — “lined up in rows like coffins,” the New York Times says — that the museum is willing to send to each of those localities. The idea is to create a national network of memorials. That means there are at least 49 localities in Virginia that, sadly, are eligible for one of those memorials. Roanoke is one of them. So is Alleghany County. And Bath County. And Bland County. And Franklin County. And Henry County. And Roanoke County. And Russell County. And Scott County. And Smyth County. And Tazewell County. And Wise County. And Wythe County. It’s almost easier to list the localities in Virginia that didn’t have a lynching. When will any of these localities make a move to memorialize their own history? If they do, they have a memorial waiting to be erected.
Even taken together, these actions don’t add up to full justice. Perhaps nothing can. But they would add up to something. Which of these, if any, should Roanoke take? Or are there others?
