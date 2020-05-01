It’s now May 1, which means the year is one-third of the way done. The way things are going, do we have reason to be optimistic about the remaining two-thirds? Here are some questions we wish we didn’t have to ask but somebody should.
1. What will colleges look like this fall? Radford University says it will reopen Aug. 3. Virginia Commonwealth University says it’s “committed to an in-person fall semester in which we are back together in our classrooms, laboratories, studios, and clinics on both campuses.” Others aren’t so optimistic. California State-Fullerton has told its faculty “to be prepared to start the semester teaching virtually.”
This week the presidents of the two colleges in Farmville — Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College — published a commentary in The Richmond Times-Dispatch headlined “Why our colleges can and must reopen this fall.” This suggests they’re worried that they might not. “The lady doth protest too much” and all that. Colleges face the same question that other parts of the economy do. A business might reopen its doors, but how many customers will be coming back if they’re not convinced things are safe? In this case, those customers are students. Today is the traditional deadline for students to send in deposits to secure their places in the fall semester. How many will? How many parents are going to foot the bill for their kids to sit in expensive dorms and take classes online? How many are going to want them in dorms — which some have likened to stationary cruise ships when it comes to incubating viruses — even if there are in-person classes? How many students will take a gap year? How many will enroll instead in community colleges? The Atlantic warns we may see the biggest disruption to higher education since the GI Bill fueled a surge in enrollment after World War II. “Now college administrators are looking at the inverse possibility,” the magazine writes in a dour piece headlined “What If Colleges Don’t Reopen Until 2021?”
Virginia Tech President Tim Sands has warned that his university could lose as much as $300 million in revenue — out of an operating budget of $1.6 billion. Bloomberg columnist Brian Chappatta — who specializes in debt markets — warns that some small colleges may not survive the pandemic. Some have been closing anyway, at a rate of about five per year as expenses rise. Close to us, Saint Paul’s College in Brunswick County closed in 2013, Virginia Intermont College in Bristol closed in 2014 and Sweet Briar College tried to close in 2015. How much revenue loss can some small private college sustain? They don’t have taxpayers to bail them out. “It’s impossible to predict exactly how they’ll adapt to this latest hurdle,” Chappatta writes. “But it seems more unlikely than ever that they’ll all clear it.”
This is not an academic question for those of us in this part of Virginia: Higher education is one of our economic engines. Meanwhile, one of the region’s overarching economic challenges has been a demographic one – to grow a more educated workforce. That’s why many local governments — just not the one in Blacksburg — were secretly thrilled by last year’s “overenrollment” at Virginia Tech. More students at Tech meant the potential to encourage more future Tech graduates to stay in the region after graduation. If “overenrollment” turns into “underenrollment” that has economic consequences far beyond the university’s ledgers.
2. What will sports look like? The top professional leagues are looking at restarting their seasons playing in empty arenas and stadiums — although so far none has announced an actual plan. They might be able to make that work because they all have big TV contracts and fans are starved for sports. That won’t be so easy for other levels, where TV isn’t a factor. Take minor league baseball, for instance. Will there be any this summer? Probably not, ESPN reported this week. ESPN said Major League Baseball may simply keep their minor leagues at spring training facilities and hone their skills by playing unofficial games. That would mean no Salem Red Sox, no Pulaski Yankees, no Lynchburg Hillcats. It might also mean we’d never see the Bristol Pirates, Danville Braves and Bluefield Blue Jays again because Major League Baseball wants to eliminate those teams next year as part of a major reorganization (read: reduction) of minor league teams.
If all that’s true, there go the summer sports. What about the fall sports? More to the point, what about football? That’s a big deal for all college sports, because football revenue pays for all those so-called “non-revenue” sports. This is also an economic question for us; a study five years ago found that Tech revenue was responsible for $69 million of economic activity in the region this year — fans coming to town to eat, drink and spend the night. Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy caught a lot of grief when he said his team should play “because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.” He may have been wrong about the health of his players and fans, but he wasn’t wrong about the economics. President Trump says he wants the National Football League to start on time, but it’s not up to him. It’s not even up to the NFL either. It’s up to the governors and mayors of the NFL cities who have issued various social-distancing regulations. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he doesn’t expect big events such as concerts or sports to return until 2021. Technically the Rams and Chargers play in Inglewood, California, not Los Angeles. The NFL’s fate may depend on some suburban officials you’ve never heard of. Even then, how many fans will return?
3. What will the arts look like? Our entire cultural landscape has been displaced and may be hard to put back together again, at least right away. Georgia and Texas controversially said movie theatres can reopen — but many chains say they won’t. For one thing, the movie distributors have delayed all their big releases. Hollywood’s business model depends on a big splash at the box office, which won’t happen right now. Meanwhile, many bands are basically writing off 2020 as far as touring. Zeke Emanuel, a health expert at the University of Pennsylvania, made headlines recently when he said big attendance events such as concerts and sports won’t come back until fall 2021 — “at the earliest.”
We hope all these predictions are wrong. But here’s the big question: What if they aren’t? Here’s to a not-so-happy May Day.
