Much of the political commentary over the pandemic has revolved around the question “how did we get here?” As in, what mistakes were made at the federal (or state and local) levels that allowed the COVID-19 virus to get out of control in the United States? Why aren’t there enough ventilators? Why isn’t President Trump marshalling their supply instead of letting states compete amongst themselves? Why did the Trump administration ignore the pandemic “playbook” written by the National Security Council three years ago?
There are a lot of critical questions to be asked. What doesn’t get asked nearly so much is the flip side of “how did we get here?” As in, what did we do right? What public policy decisions were made, perhaps years ago, that we now see ourselves benefiting from during the pandemic? Here are two big ones, from the vantage point of those of us who are now under orders to “self-isolate.”
1. Greenways. We can still get out and walk – a good, healthy activity that we can do and still abide by social distancing rules. Well, mostly. The U.S. Forest Service has been forced to close access to the Appalachian Trail because so many hikers were jamming it up. And Roanoke has closed the greenways for the same reasons. Still, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of greenways in urban areas. They were popular before the pandemic; for a time they were even more popular – perhaps even too popular.
Now’s a good time to review how those greenways came to be. They weren’t always there. They came about because of some deliberate decisions by local governments – and some expenditures that might not always have been popular but now seem much wiser in hindsight. The first greenway in the region was what we know today as the Huckleberry Trail in the New River Valley. It began in 1966 when J.C. Garrett of the horticulture department at Virginia Tech and others worked to turn part of an old railroad bed into one-mile walking path that went from the Blacksburg library to Airport Road. In 1989, Blacksburg Mayor Roger Hedgepeth and others pushed for it to be expanded. Today it runs as far east as Christiansburg and as far west as the national forest. The Roanoke Valley Greenway got started in 1993. Now, nearly three decades later, it runs about 35 miles across four different jurisdictions – Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and Vinton — with nine more miles still on the drawing board. It’s been built in bits and pieces, so it’s hard to come up with a total pricetag. However, we’re clearly talking millions. In March, Roanoke County accepted a grant – a mix of state and federal money – for a 1.5-mile extension to Explore Park. Total cost: $3 million. Over the past decade, we’ve seen the greenway system touted as part of the region’s “quality of life” for economic development purposes. Now we’re getting a more vivid reminder of how it really does fit into our lives.
2. Rural broadband. Colleges are teaching classes online. So are some high schools. Many workers are being told to work from home if they can, including the editorial page editor typing these words. Some doctors are treating patients via “telemedicine.” All that assumes one thing – that people have access to the internet, and at a reliable speed. The pandemic highlights, once again, just how many people don’t have such access. That’s why the call for more rural broadband is a bipartisan one. Democrats and Republicans may argue about the best way to make this happen, but nobody disputes that it should happen. The state estimates that 550,000 Virginians still don’t have broadband. Conversely, though, the pandemic has underscored just how far we’ve come. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission – set up to administer part of Virginia’s share of the 1998 master settlement with tobacco companies – has paid for more than 3,000 miles of “middle-mile” broadband in Southside and Southwest Virginia. Since 2017, it’s responsible for 108,000 “last mile” connections – to homes or businesses. If you’re looking to give credit, go back to the 1999 General Assembly. Most states used their tobacco settlement money for health care; some used it to plug ordinary budget holes. Virginia was unusual in that we set part of the money aside to try to build a new economy in former tobacco-growing regions. The two people most responsible for that were Charles Hawkins, then a Republican legislator from Chatham, and Whitt Clement, then a Democratic legislator from Danville. Over the years the tobacco commission has come in for its share of criticism for how it’s spent its money;, some of that criticism is well-deserved. But the reality is that an awful lot of Southside and Southwest Virginia is now online in a way that wouldn’t have happened if that had been left up to the private sector. When Mark Warner was governor in the early 2000s, he was a vocal champion of using some of that tobacco fund money for broadband. He was regarded as futuristic then; now that’s considered commonplace. As hard as it will be for some people, you should also thank both the Obama and Trump administrations for making federal spending on rural broadband pretty routine. Remember the stimulus spending President Obama pushed for (and got) in his first year? Some $7.2 billion of that went to rural broadband; one small part of which extended the Mid-Atlantic Broadband line to Blacksburg. Give thanks, too, to the Virginia General Assembly, which under first Republican and now Democratic management has put money into rural broadband. This started in a small way under Gov. Terry McAuliffe and now continues in a much bigger way under Ralph Northam. The current budget calls for $70 million over the next two years. That’s a lot of money and a lot of people to thank, but think of rural broadband as the rural electrification of the modern age. We have a long way to go but if none of that had happened, rural Virginia today would be in the dark, so to speak.
The “stay-at-home” orders put a dent in the economy, to be sure, and rural areas don’t have as many jobs than can be done from home as metro areas. But they do have some, and that number is growing all the time as the economy changes. Now try to imagine how much the rural economy would be hurting right now if none of that rural broadband had happened – and none of those people could work from home and none of their kids could study online. If there’s one good thing to come out of the pandemic, it will likely be an even stronger push to get all of rural America online. You can think about that while you take your evening walk – just as long as it’s not on the greenway.
