By Serwan Zangana
Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley. He came to the United States as a political asylee in 1997.
In my early twenties I admired socialism. This shiny-looking ideology that puts the light on the issues in the society and draws the alternative for the existing system. It plays a nice rhythm and sings a sweet song in the ear and creates heaven in the brain. Socialism, it is the system that establishes the equality and justice for human being, and redistributes the wealth to fulfill people’s need. Socialism assures the poor that wealthy will be diminished and eventually destroyed!
But as the time and age have been added to my life, I realized the fairy tale and learned that human beings are not able to establish heaven on earth. I comprehended the differences in the abilities, the ambitions and the positions of the individuals in pursuing their dreams and reach the economic level in life. The wealthy are not the result of the poor.
However, it is necessary to remember the struggle of the working people and the social life crises in the countries ruled by socialism, and later the collapse of the system. The practice has revealed the disability of the system on the ground of the reality. The ideology of apprehension and controlling the private sectors and corporations by the government is not the ideal alternative to assist the average working people in the society and boost the economy.
As the competition along with free markets are the core advancement in the economic system, it is conspicuous that socialism would limit them. Socialism, which says, that the production and distribution should be regulated and owned by the community, would discourage the talented and creative individuals. By redistributing the capital and controlling the economic system, it would not be investments and vital stock markets. Also, to change the economic system, socialism establishes a political system that implements and enforces strict laws which limit and dilute the democratic practice.
Reformation, not socialism, should be the alternative in the capital system, and this reformation must be based on the principles of capitalism itself. Socialism would debilitate the economy and, hence, drive the society downward. The ideology of public ownership of factories, farms, and the share of production by the community is just word on paper, by applying it to the reality would create disaster. The socialism prepares the terrain for dictatorship by waging a war against the private sectors and corporations, then later, demolishing them. This act buries the free will in expanding the economic status of the individuals and, therefore, the country will descend economically.
Today, as we hear the leftist politicians and presidential candidates attacking the corporations and the wealthy, and promising the middle and working class of a joyful life, we must ask, is not the wealth that enables them to travel thousands of miles to campaign?
Therefore, we ought to be mindful and not deceived by the socialists’ slogans and their utopian world.