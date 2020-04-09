In the wake of the pandemic corona virus, panic, wariness, and stress have become parts of our lives. As humans, it is a natural reaction of the action which is the Virus that created a situation we are facing today. Sometimes, in comforting ourselves we are telling the others do not panic and we will overcome. It is perilous enemy that is able to sneak into everyone. As President Trump said, “invisible enemy,” which makes it more difficult to battle, but we all are in the same line of the battle against this mega enemy that, eventually, will be defeated.
As I am observing the closing of the places, the empty streets, the cancellation of the events across the nation, and the changing of the daily routines; the sadness is covering my feature and the optimism is wrestling the reality in my conscious. It is the era of COVID-19; without discrimination, this pandemic virus is attacking the entire nation and harming every one of us. This enemy has no ideology, belief, or religion, taking us away from our loved ones and taking them away from us.
There is even no hope to negotiate, no hope for truce, and no hope for assassination or drone attack against this enemy. This mega enemy is dominating our movement, liberty, and hobbies. It is taking our children’s schools and play grounds; giving us schedules and making rules and regulations on how to live our lives. No lives matter with this enemy, and it is entering every houses without recognizing the Fourth Amendment. As Americans, we are the generation of COVID-19, the victims and the comrades in the line of this battle, equally. We have become the history of the time of agony and embracing the walls, looking through the doors and dreaming in quarantine.
It is time for Democrats and Republicans to put the political conflict on side and revitalize their patriotic senses to lead the American people without blaming any factor or person in this country. The historical responsibility is on both political parties in assisting people and signing bills that could provide some shades and comforts for those who have become unemployed in result of the Corona virus.
Instead of creating a battle field in the House and Senate, implementing policies and laws that benefit and protect people must be the priority. Until the complete development of the vaccine, we are fighting a war without weapons and our political affiliation is inefficacious from conquering this enemy, COVID-19.
