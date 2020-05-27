By Tamim Younos
Younos is founder and president of Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and former research professor of water resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.
The COVID-19 crisis has exposed a diverse range of preexisting community problems across the U.S. which has significantly added to the calamity of COVID-19. Typical problems include various levels of crisis management deficiency at the local level, such as lack of safe drinking water supplies. In two commentaries titled “U.S. Drinking Water Problems: Flint, Michigan and Beyond,” published in the Roanoke Times (March 16, 2016 and March 1, 2018), the existence of pockets of communities across the U.S. where there could be problems with availability of safe drinking water were discussed. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the water poverty problems are further exposed and covered in the national news.
In the U.S., about 86% of population is served by public water systems (PWS). The remaining 14% of population depends on private water supplies (mostly groundwater wells). There are approximately 155,000 PWS in the United States. The U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) define “public water system” as an entity that provides “water for human consumption through pipes or other constructed conveyances to at least 15 service connections or serves an average of at least 25 people for at least 60 days a year.” Public refers to people served not the ownership. A public water system may be publicly or privately owned. The serving population for PWS range from several hundred thousand in large metropolitan areas to very small systems that may serve only 25 people or 15 connections. The great majority of PWS are small drinking water systems that serve 10,000 or less people. PWS are regulated by the EPA in partnership with states and governed through a local government agency or a water authority. Water rates are designed to cover the water utility operation and water infrastructure improvement costs.
Major problems associated with large drinking water supplies were highlighted in the commentary titled “Water is Life: Let’s take it seriously” (Roanoke Times on April 12, 2020). Small PWS across the U.S. are facing significant challenges. Small PWS usually have less financial resources (most often a low tax base) and needed technical and managerial skills for operation and maintenance of water systems, and, therefore, are unable to meet the EPA required monitoring of finished water and are susceptible to contamination. In 1996, the SDWA was amended to protect Americans from unsafe drinking water and to prevent contamination of drinking water supplies. Specifically, section 1420 of the SDWA focuses on developing the financial, managerial, and technical capacities of small water systems where violations of drinking water standards are prevalent. Many small public water systems could benefit from revenue growth or cost cutting ventures available to larger water systems, but small systems do not have the access to capital or are limited by geographic location.
In the past, two separate studies at Virginia Tech investigated various options for consolidation and restructuring of small water systems and proposed a strategy for capacity development and restructuring of public small water systems in Virginia. After careful consideration of the different approaches by public and private organizations, the needs and motivations of those interested in capacity development, and the available resources, we concluded that a new approach, i.e., the implementation of a co-operative operation and management for small water systems will be most suitable in Virginia. The co-operative as a body will decide and implement the most cost-effective operational, administrative, managerial, and technical options for its members. Co-operatives have been used in many industries, mainly in agriculture, to protect and improve on utilizing scarce resources and to guarantee returns to all interested parties based on the level of use. Much in the form of the agricultural co-operatives, the water systems co-operative is an attempt to pool the resources of many small water systems (small businesses) to reach their objectives. First, there is a need to organize small water systems into a network of small businesses and educate the members on the benefits of co-operatives. The network can be used as a stepping stone toward the legal formation of a shared-service, non-profit small water system cooperatives. Drinking water supply problems in conjunction with the COVID-19 crisis provides a significant opportunity to restructure small drinking water systems. Safe drinking water is a basic human right.
