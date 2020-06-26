By Jack Wilson
Wilson is chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
Last weekend, the Virginia Democrats hosted their virtual quadrennial state convention and spent most of their time casting aspersions on President Trump and the record of his administration. They celebrated COVID-19- related jobless claims and stoked the building cries to defund our police. Former Vice President Joe Biden offered a two-and-a-half-minute pre-recorded video for this glorified pep-rally.
We’ve already heard what Joe Biden said a thousand times. What you won’t hear him talk about is what he failed to accomplish in eight years as Vice President. How did he allow the United States’ stockpile of N95 masks to deplete? What did (or didn’t) he do to address racial inequity? Why won’t he release his University of Delaware records?
While Democrat officials in liberal cities allow lawlessness to continue, Joe Biden hides in his basement, unwilling to use his role as head of the Democratic Party to stop any of the chaos — and the media refuses to call him out on it.
It has been more than 80 days since Joe Biden has held a press conference. He is running for President of the United States and has somehow avoided speaking out on the issues our country is facing. It seems to be the Biden campaign strategy to keep him hidden away, however. Even our former Governor, Terry McAuliffe, admitted that Democrats would “prefer” Joe Biden stay bunkered down in his basement so he can’t add to his list of gaffes and insensitive statements.
I take it Terry McAuliffe is alluding to comments such as Biden saying he was worried that desegregation would cause his children to grow up “in a racial jungle”? Or maybe it was the time Biden said Republicans were going to put Black Americans “back in chains”? Or how about when Biden told voters “you ain’t Black” if you don’t vote for him? The list of racist comments goes on and on.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration has continued to defy expectations and keep making America great, especially as we rebound from the pandemic.
On criminal justice reform, education, Opportunity Zones, tax cuts, bringing back American jobs from China and removing the United States from endless wars, President Trump continues to smash the failed institutions Joe Biden got us into for nearly a half-century. Is Joe Biden supposed to cast himself as a candidate of change when he’s been part of the failed Washington establishment for more than 40 years?
President Trump has done more for the Black community in four years than Joe Biden ever did in more than 40 years — and he isn’t done yet.
This week, President Trump signed a landmark Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, taking bold action to support our local police departments while at the same time modernizing best policing practices. The Democrats would have you believe there is a false choice between restoring law and order and uniting our country — that’s simply not true.
President Trump is providing solutions while Joe Biden wastes away in his basement, afraid to face voters and stumbling through Zoom calls to friendly audiences — just like he did at the Virginia Democratic Convention last weekend.
