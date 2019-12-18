By William Wilson
Wilson is an attorney in Covington and president of the Jackson River Preservation Association.
The Jackson River Preservation Association (JRPA), is a small, non-profit corporation, located in the Alleghany Highlands of Virginia, dedicated to the protection and preservation of the Jackson River. The Jackson River flows through Highland, Bath and Alleghany Counties, all in Virginia, and joins with the Cowpasture River to form the James River.
I am honored to be the president of the JRPA and have been since its inception in 2016. Almost from the beginning, our organization has been fighting to stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) proposed to run from Wetzel County, West Virginia, down to the Virginia coast and on into North Carolina and South Carolina. The pipeline is supposed to be 42 inches in diameter and, if built, will run up and down some of the steepest mountains in Virginia. That cannot be done, in our opinion, without huge and permanent environmental damage.
I mention that to you because early on in the debate, the U.S.F.S. appeared to be protecting the public’s interest in the George Washington and Monongahela National Forest but when the word came down from the “Administration” that the ACP should be built, the U.S.F.S. did an about face and started making decisions that played into the hands of Dominion Energy, the project’s developer. The U.S.F.S. was not the only agency to roll over. So did the Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Perhaps you have kept up with the decisions of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals? If so, you know that permit after permit has been voided by the Court on the ground, mainly, that the permits were “arbitrary and capricious” and sometimes rushed through to completion. The same kind of thing has happened at the state agency level in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. It is a sorry mess, and, frankly, I am ashamed of our agencies which, supposedly, were designed to protect the public and its property.
I want you to know that I am old U.S.F.S. employee. I worked on the Lolo National Forest in Montana in 1960 fighting fires and logging (actually, cleaning up after the logging crews). Although I did not realize it at the time, I was part of a misguided U.S.F.S. policy that was slaughtering our National Forest nationwide. In the name of funding the agency, the U.S.F.S. was clear cutting massive tracts of land all over the country. There was a huge public outcry about that policy, radical changes were made and clearcuts were severely restricted — and are to this day. The point is that until the public got in the fight, the U.S.F.S. was out of control. It was the public input and outcry that put the brakes on the brutal cutting of the forest.
Now, in the alleged names of “economy” and “efficiency,” the U.S.F.S., by “rule” change, proposes to reduce the public’s participation in projects that affect the national forest. Why would they do that? Could it be because the Trump Administration wants to continue bulling the agencies as they have been doing with deregulation and Executive Orders? I think so, and the sad thing is that I am getting vibes that the U.S.F.S. personnel are going to be complicit in that effort. I hate to say that because I love this country but I have watched that “rollover” syndrome for almost four years regarding the ACP — and MVP.
At one point, I thought the federal and state employees in the field would push back and resist the “orders” from above but I no longer think that. It is a shame but it is true.
The bottom line for the JRPA is that we want more public participation in U.S.F.S. projects, not less, and we strongly object to the proposed rule change.
We thank you for giving us an opportunity to comment. Please reject the proposed rule change.
