Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA, AND PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&