By Bill Wilson
Wilson is a Covington lawyer and a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates. He is a longtime environmentalist.
All over the world people are amazed at how much cleaner the air and water are since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the polluting machinery that has been fouling the planet for so many years. Citizens of Los Angeles are able to see their city for the first time in years. How great it is, to have cleaner air and water for a change!
Now, what do we do when the crisis passes? Do we go back to business as usual and resume our polluting ways or have we learned a lesson and realized that we cannot continue to “foul our nests” and survive in the long run. Think about all the “wild” critters that wake up now breathing cleaner air and drinking purer water. Think about the honey bees and the species that are headed to extinction. Will they now rally and make a comeback? I think that may very well happen, but not if we continue our polluting ways. Our “endangered species list,” which grows longer every day, has been telling us for years that our planet is in real trouble. They are like canaries in a coal mine telling us we are poisoning ourselves to death but we do not listen well and continue our foolish practices like “Lemming headed to the sea.” In a coal mine when a canary drops dead, the miners know to get out of mine quickly or face death from methane gas. With so many “canaries” in our world telling us the same thing, I wonder if we will seize the moment and drastically change our habits? I hope so!
A recent news article entitled “Insect Population in Decline, Study Warns” is indicative of the pollution problem. I have long thought, and said, that general air and water pollution is killing and adversely affecting our world critters. This study seems to prove that point. Michigan State University butterfly expert Nick Haddad said, “The decline across insect orders on land is jaw dropping. Ongoing decline on land at this rate will be catastrophic for ecological systems and for humans. Insects are pollinators, natural enemies of pests, decomposers and besides that, are critical to the functioning of all Earth’s ecosystems.”
In my view, worldwide pollution damage is much worse than we know. Recent studies tell us that many “wild critters” worldwide are headed to extinction or to drastic reductions in populations.
As bad as the “Covid-19” crisis is, one good thing is that it has given us more time to think and ponder about where our society is headed. It is a time in history when the world needs to think philosophically about the road ahead. Do we continue blindly down the “polluting road” or do we make major corrections that will stop the practice of poisoning ourselves and our critters to death?
In the movie “Gone with the Wind,” Miss Scarlet would always put off unpleasant tasks by saying “Fiddle-dee-dee, I will put that off until tomorrow.” Well, folks “fiddle-dee-dee” time is over! Let’s make some changes.
