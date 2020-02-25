By Jack Wilson and Nancy Dye
Wilson is chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. Dye is a retired doctor and former Republican state Senate candidate from Roanoke.
It was with great dismay that I read of Norfolk Southern’s decision to relocate over 100 jobs out of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Admittedly, they are confronting a changing business model — but when facing the choice of remaining in Virginia or Pennsylvania, Virginia lost out. Families now have two choices: drop everything and move to Pennsylvania or stay and test the job market.
Norfolk Southern’s decision is a troubling indicator of what is to come in southwest Virginia. Yes, the national job market is strong, but all too often rural America is overlooked and suffers disproportionately as a direct result of burdensome state and local initiatives.
Businesses weigh many options when it comes to deciding where to open a factory, store, or even a new headquarters. The cost of doing business is paramount. It is determined in large part by labor laws, taxes, and regulations, all of which are subject to change quickly given the new makeup of the General Assembly.
For the first time in twenty years, Democrats in the General Assembly have majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate, and they’re poised to make sweeping changes. Virginia’s business-friendly climate is on the line as bills raising the minimum wage, attacking right-to-work, and increasing taxes soar through both chambers on their way to the Governor’s desk.
While these policies may poll well in the rich, affluent areas of Virginia like northern Virginia and Richmond, they have a direct and detrimental effect on the rest of the Commonwealth. Unfortunately, we’re seeing the results in Roanoke before the policies are even implemented. Businesses and investors are leaving Virginia because of the uncertainty about future business opportunities. The ripple effect on other small supporting businesses magnifies the damage, as mom and pop shops rely on the employees of bigger businesses to purchase their goods and services.
The unintended consequences of so-called “pro-worker” legislation will have far reaching effects on our business climate. Forcing the minimum wage above its market rate will result in mass automation, job losses, and higher prices. Eliminating the right-to-work and raising corporate tax rates will cause businesses, like Norfolk Southern, to relocate.
Virginia has one of the best business climates in the United States thanks to a previously pro-business legislature. Elections have consequences, even if some are unintended. For the sake of Virginia, we hope to remain open for business.
