By Rob Willingham
Willingham is associate professor and chair of the History Department at Roanoke College. The views expressed here are his own.
Three years ago, I wrote an opinion column for the Times, in which I argued that the Confederate monument in downtown Salem was no mere innocent reflection of history, but also an intentional assertion of white political and police power in the context of Jim Crow and the early 20th Century’s burgeoning mythology of the Lost Cause. That column also acknowledged, at least implicitly, that removing the statue was not a plausible goal because of its complicated and politicized context. More than that, I think I presumed as I wrote that piece that the dangers of antagonizing those who cherish the monument were not worth whatever benefits might follow from its removal. Those benefits — “justice,” “reconciliation,” “truth” — were so abstract that it’s clear to me in retrospect that they had quote marks in my mind as I considered them.
I was wrong. It’s time for the statue to go.
The last week of protests, in a cause accurately described by retired General James Mattis as “wholesome,” have served as an exclamation point for a longer process as my own thinking has changed. The overwhelming public support for the protestors, their ability to maintain the moral high ground, and the revulsion of most Americans to attempts by Donald Trump to use the American armed forces to do his bidding — even when he uses the magic words “law and order” — have all led me to believe that serious change is about to happen.
And now, it is. The quick movement by political leaders in Roanoke, Richmond, and other cities across the south is an overdue response to a difficult demand: make sure that when the state (or city, or nation, or college) honors a person or an idea, that it really means to do so, and that doing so really reflects the values of the institution doing it. Further, to ask, after a monument gets built, whether it reflects the values of subsequent generations charged with maintaining and honoring it. Are we really no different in our attitudes toward race than we were in 1909, when the statue was built? Can anyone seriously argue at this point that the confederate memorials dotting the south reflect the values and diversity of who we are now, or who we wish to be?
But we are told, in ways that become harder all the time to take seriously, that they do. We are told, over and over, that to remove a monument is to erase history. This is rubbish — we don’t need a monument to the Lost Cause to understand the Civil War and Reconstruction. On the contrary, it gets in the way of historical truth. I am proud of my own institution, Roanoke College, as it confronts its own past and asserts its values. The ongoing process of creating a memorial to the enslaved workers who built much of our early campus, and the redevelopment of the old slave quarters behind our Monterey faculty house into the new Center for Studying Structures of Race are good current examples. But when it comes to the monument in front of its campus, the values and intentions of Roanoke College do not determine what happens; despite what it might look like, we don’t own that statue or the land it’s on.
And it is clearly now time for the statue in downtown Salem to be removed. Like a lot of people, I don’t go to my office much these days, and when I do, I am struck by the prominence of the monument, and I cannot see it the way I used to. It is certainly the most important piece of public art in town, the first thing many visitors to the city (and to Roanoke College) see when they arrive. I have to confess a personal fault here—I am not from Salem. But I’ve lived here for more than fifteen years, and I think I know Salem well enough to say that it is in fact a civic-minded, diverse, and forward-looking community. Is this really the first impression we wish to make? Now is the time to say that we are not who we were in 1909, and that we’ve learned from our past and from our present day. That statue is offensive and anachronistic. It is time for leaders in our community to begin the process — the statue must fall.
