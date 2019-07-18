By Rick Williams
Williams lives in Ferrum on the Blue Ridge and is a retired professor of agriculture, biology and environmental science from Ferrum College.
The science of ecology shows the nature of interactions of organisms with their environments. Biology explores the properties of organisms and shows how we are alive like other mammals. Chemistry and physics explain the behaviors of matter and energy. Human life is held to the truths of these sciences. Psychology and sociology are the most basic of human sciences and explain many of the complexities of human behavior.
Human societies and their activities — technologies, politics, economics, and religions — are embedded unavoidably in the natural environment. We cannot survive without these surroundings; space travelers have to take a highly-engineered facsimile of that environment to survive in space. The resources we use to maintain life and drive our economies are products of this world. We deposit our wastes here, too. In short, our ecology is interwoven into the air, water, land, and organisms of planet Earth.
This habitat is now in danger of enormous risk from ominous environmental breakdown. Human activities, a product of our population, technology and economics, have pushed the global system to the near brink of collapse — mass extinctions, toxic pollution, soil devastation, freshwater depletion and dangerous global heating. Understanding, planning, and dealing effectively with these overwhelming problems requires science to guide further technology and economics, and so politics. Ignoring and belittling scientific facts now benefit no one.
Politics and economics, along with technologies, should heed scientific facts. This is because policies will be ineffective in dealing with and economies will misrepresent the facts of our environment and our societies, when either ignores or misinterprets them. Economics describes and affects how efficiently humans use natural resources and so the outcomes of all subsequent activities. If our economies misunderstand this basis, they become much less effective in attaining that efficiency. Politics’ purposes are to fairly regulate the economy and to ensure that business and the rest of human life are in the long term of public service. These mean that if politics unfairly biases economies in favor of the few, significant damage to the rest of the population occurs. This is a failure of both economics and politics.
If also the natural resources and environment that underlie that economy and government are irreparably depleted and debilitated, those human systems are not doing their jobs. This hurts present and future generations. If economics and politics are that harmful to environments and so humans supported, then those human systems are unquestionably faulty.
Because verified scientific fact cannot, after the fact (ha,ha!), be changed, then actions have to effect solutions to our problems. Most of the serious problems we face — global heating, poor public health, widespread poverty, environmental contamination, etc. — are due to human behaviors, especially our uses of powerful technologies. Because our activities and technologies are unavoidably governed by politics and economics, it is obvious those regulators must be changed. Observing and following scientific truths is where this must begin.
Science is a well-proven and indispensable method of uncovering physical, biological, psychological, and social facts. Continuing and verifying scientific results clenches the accuracy of our understanding of reality. Two other aspects of society are needed to distribute that knowledge to the public at large — equally truthful education and media. These allow that public to participate in devising and instituting realistic solutions. The public should also make sure politics and economics encourage our best participations. This is where accurate media comes in, along with good education.
So how have imprecise, ineffective and false politics and economics led us astray? Simply by denying well-reinforced scientific facts of the natural and human sciences. Politic activities are forcing harmful policies on peoples worldwide — in capitalist and socialist countries, not to mention dictatorial ones. Political manipulations of our economies are hurting people in almost every country and further endangering the global environment. Politically controlled and biased media and education are badly disrupting and skewing the public’s understanding of the state of our world, the human and environmental. There is an undeniable need throughout the world in humanely resetting our politics. Power plays have been harmful to almost everyone.
Misrepresentative economics has similarly harmed people and the environment. Wealth distribution is badly out of whack and poverty endemic. The environment has been taken for granted. It is too obvious how we got here.
It is well past time to remold politics and economics to face the facts. Human technologies and societies need change, too with a massive restructuring of the human world.