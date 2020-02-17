By W. Lee Wilhelm III
Wilhelm is chairman of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
This is a BIG “THANK YOU!” to the citizens of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. In November, we asked for your help in securing the use of the Blue Ridge Parkway as part of the Bicycle route for the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon. We requested that you voice your support for the National Park Service to approve using the Parkway for the bike route. Send them you did! The Park Service received more than 1,200 positive responses supporting the approval of the Parkway. Last week, a World Triathlon Organization IRONMAN news conference was conducted at Roanoke County’s Explore Park to inform everyone that the National Park Service had granted the necessary permit. This would not have happened if our residents had not gotten behind this event and sent their positive comments to the Park Service. Now we are swimming in Carvin’s Cove, bicycling on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and running on the greenway along the Roanoke River. We have been told that this will be one of the most scenic courses used for an IRONMAN organization.
The event will attract more than 3,000 athletes as well as family members and friends totaling more than 10,000 visitors to Virginia’s Blue Ridge for race weekend. We also will see hundreds of participants visiting our area leading up to the race so they can experience the bicycle route and the run route. We need to look for these visitors and make them feel how wonderful and welcoming it is in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. We are planning several fun and exciting events for everyone that weekend.
The event will take place on Sunday, June 7. Now we need to ask for your help again. An event this large needs a lot of volunteers, in fact, we need 1,500 volunteers. We are asking you do something fun and exciting. SIGN UP! to be a volunteer and see the event up close and personal! It will be fun to be there with your friends and to cheer on participants particularly our local participants. You can sign up online by going to www.visitroanokeva.com/ironman and looking for the Volunteer section.
Let’s show the world that Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the place for BIG EVENTS! Be a part of Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge! Thank you for your support.
