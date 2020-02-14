By Devon Westhill
Westhill is the deputy director of public liaison at the U.S. Department of Labor where he also serves as liaison to the White House Initiative on HBCUs and chairman of the DOL HBCU working group.
As one of his first acts in office, President Donald J. Trump signed a major commitment to America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Signed Feb. 28, 2017, the White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at HBCUs requires federal agencies identified by the Secretary of Education and White House Initiative on HBCUs to develop and coordinate efforts that strengthen the capacity of HBCUs to compete for federal and private sector opportunities. The U.S. Department of Labor (the Department) is proud to be one of the federal agencies working to support HBCUs as they provide high-quality educations to students across the country.
HBCUs are institutions of higher education in the United States that were established to serve black Americans who had historically been shut out from such education because of invidious discrimination. However, it is important to stress the “H” in HBCU since today these institutions boast racially and ethnically diverse graduates. HBCU graduates account for 80% of black judges, 50% of black lawyers, and 50% of black professors at non-HBCUs. HBCUs have therefore proved to be a critical component of educating a diverse workforce.
In 2019, the Department redoubled its efforts to strengthen HBCUs by revamping its internal working group composed of officials from agencies across the Department, and the Office of the Secretary, who brainstorm and implement ideas to promote and to provide opportunities for HBCUs. Some of these ideas include grant opportunities totaling more than $20 million, implementing educational programs at the 2019 National HBCU Conference, and the creation of a website to educate federal contractors on how best to optimize their relationships with HBCUs via internships, job fairs, and other programs.
Recently, the Department was pleased to send a delegation to Hampton University to present to approximately 60 members of its faculty and staff. At the January convening of its “Researchers Informational Forum,” senior officials from the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs explained its mission to inform and to enforce federal contractors’ obligation to ensure equal employment opportunities. OFCCP officials touted the record $40 million in monetary remedies it obtained in fiscal year 2019.
Additionally, senior officials from the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service and the Employment and Training Administration described their initiatives such as promoting interstate recognition of military spouse occupational licenses and skills development and reentry into the workforce for previously incarcerated individuals. The work of these agencies — and the others at the Labor Department—is helping Americans secure good, family-sustaining jobs that drove the national unemployment rate to the lowest level in 50 years and the unemployment rates for numerous demographic groups, including black Americans, to record lows in 2019.
It is critical that the federal government ensures that all for whom it is bound to serve are served well—especially at a time of unprecedented economic dynamism and prosperity for our country. While not long ago we saw our vital HBCUs in grave peril, that nadir is no longer the reality. President Trump is delivering on his promise to strengthen the capacity of these uniquely American institutions to compete and thrive both domestically and internationally. The work of this Administration reflects the ideal expressed by Dr. King in his 1965 commencement address at Oberlin College—one of the first higher education institutions outside of HBCUs to admit black Americans — “The time is always right to do what is right.”
