By Dan Webb
Webb and his wife Rita live in Roanoke County where their three oldest children are enrolled in Roanoke County Public Schools.
Last week the Roanoke County School Board reviewed a plan for reopening schools. Some highlights included:
n Pre-K through second grade will be in school daily.
n Third through 12th grade will be in school twice a week, with remote learning for the remainder.
n 100% remote learning will be offered to those who request it.
I’m a father of five. Our three oldest will be at Cave Spring Elementary in Kindergarten, second, and third grades, while our youngest two will be at home with my wife. When schools closed in the spring, we were able to make temporary homeschooling work. Rita was able to cover lessons, and I watched the younger ones while trying to work from our living room. I can’t imagine how difficult it was for families with two working parents to keep their children from falling behind. For at-risk households, it’s likely that many children did fall behind.
The plan presented to the board will make it difficult and, in some cases, impossible to ensure an adequate education for Roanoke County’s students. Families with working parents will be scrambling for childcare. For children in at-risk households, the damage could be irreparable.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We have more information on COVID-19 now than we did in March. We now know that children have been spared much of the dangers posed by the virus. We also know that children rarely transmit COVID-19 to adults. This is good news!
NPR recently reported in What Parents Can Learn From Child Care Centers That Stayed Open During Lockdowns that the YMCA cared for 40,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 during the lockdown at 1,100 separate sites. In a study of 916 locations serving more than 20,000 children, education policy leaders found that there were “‘almost no recorded cases of child-to-adult transmission...’”
If you look at the Virginia Department of Health’s website you see how much our children have been spared. As of June 28th only 3.3 percent of Virginia’s 61,737 COVID-19 cases were between the age of 0 and 9, and only 6.7 percent of all cases were between the ages of 10 and 19.
When it comes to serious cases, the numbers are even more clear. Out of 6,136 Virginia patients hospitalized with COVID-19 only 106 were between the ages of 0 and 19. That’s 1.7 percent of all hospitalizations and .17 percent of all confirmed cases.
For the most severe cases among children, the numbers in Virginia are almost hard to believe. Out of the 1,732 deaths in Virginia from COVID-19, none were between the ages of 0 and 19--Not one. The data indicates that it is exceedingly rare for children to contract COVID-19, to be hospitalized by it, or to die from it.
If parents choose, why can’t the board allow our children to go back to school daily in the fall?
The board need not walk blindly into this decision, we can look at the results from countries like Denmark (and 20 other European nations) that made the decision to reopen schools months ago. In the Wall Street Journal article “Is it Safe to Reopen Schools?” Bojan Pancevski and Naja Dandanell report that European researchers and authorities say that the absence of clusters of infections in schools suggests that “children aren’t significant spreaders” of COVID-19. Their report goes on to say that Denmark, Austria, Norway, Finland, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand (and most other countries that have reopened their schools) haven’t seen outbreaks.
This week the American Academy of Pediatrics provided guidance on how to reopen schools safely in COVID-19 Planning Considerations: Guidance for School Re-entry. Here are some salient points:
n Extended time away from school makes it difficult to identify learning deficits and other risk factors such as abuse and depression which puts children “at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality.”
n “The preponderance of evidence” indicates that children are less likely to be symptomatic, less likely to have a severe case of COVID-19, and less likely to spread infection.
n Policies to stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools “must be balanced with the known harms to children” of keeping them at home.
The risks involved with sending our children back to school are miniscule. The risks associated with providing limited in-person instruction to the super-majority of our student population are immense. The Roanoke County School Board will be voting on a plan this Thursday at 6:00 PM (RCPS Central Office, 5937 Cove Road).
I ask the board to put facts over fear by voting “NO on the current plan and to go back to the drawing board for a policy that gives parents more options for in-person instruction of their children. The futures of Roanoke County’s students will depend on this decision.
