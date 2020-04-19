By Leslie Hager-Smith
She is mayor of Blacksburg.
I’m writing this on a dismal Easter Sunday. It was exactly one month ago that Virginia Tech abruptly announced it would extend spring break, move classes online, and cancel a dozen public events. A week later, graduation ceremonies were canceled. On March 23, the Governor declared that all public schools would be closed until the end of the school year. Then came the stay-at-home order that still governs us. It’s become a struggle for people to work, for children to learn, and businesses to serve the community.
Our families are strained, our friends distant, and our neighbors, it seems, have become a menace. I’ve heard from residents who want university students turned away or locked down. Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline cite out-of-state construction workers as possible threats to public health. An Asian resident was harassed as she was buying groceries at a big box store. The stores themselves have been indicted for an apparent lack of preparedness. Children in parks and playing in the streets are raising anxiety, too.
We long for a return of the ordinary, the dailiness of our lives when they were not under threat, only weeks ago. And yet, we’ve never had more reason to feel grateful for where we are, and what we’re accomplishing together. Let me explain.
Public officials anticipated weeks ago the need for a tightly orchestrated, collaborative response to this health emergency. They formed the Montgomery County Public Health Task Force, which includes the county, towns and city, the New River Health District, the school system, community services, first responders and our local hospitals. None of us can go it alone.
An example of this is the drive-thru testing facility now operating on a mobile basis. It is the only one of its kind west of Richmond and has been cited by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. VDEM is documenting our approach as a model for other localities in Virginia. To date, over 1,000 people have been efficiently tested, and contact tracing is helping to reduce community spread of the virus. Our medical force and first responders remain well, ready to perform.
As a unified contingent, we are following the guidance of our public health professionals, based on epidemiological science. Town and county leaders meet formally at least three times a week, and informally in between, so that all messaging and responses are made as a body and issued with consistency. This is enormously important in an emergency, helping to recover calm and avoid confusion.
Likewise, the Montgomery County Public Schools have received national attention for their swift response to the emergency. MCPS launched online learning in mid-March by downloading lessons onto Chromebooks and sending the devices out with buses which are also delivering breakfast and lunch. More recently, library books have been added to what’s on offer. The system also set up hotspots at 14 school locations, for families with limited internet access. And teachers are supplementing with thumb drives for lesson plans and homework.
The merchant community has done what business does best, pivoting to meet the emerging needs of a community under stress: online ordering; pickup and delivery service; charitable partnerships; new hours; and revised inventory. A support group for small business owners has formed to help navigate the tangle of federal grants and loans supposed to be available. An emergency task force of regional scope is planned to address the short- and long-term implications of COVID-19 on the broader business community.
Now our Public Health Task Force has dropped “Montgomery County” from its name and expanded its work beyond even the New River Valley. Members are planning not just for hospital capacity and equipment, but also for mental health services, and an intermediate care facility for hospital patients transferring back to nursing homes or the community. A shelter of this type might also serve families with loved ones in hospice.
In the words of Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson, “we take care of our own.” A look at Facebook turns up hundreds of private citizens working in unison to meet the needs of others. There is “Looking Out for Each Other: Montgomery County VA,” where a person can offer help or ask for help. The page lists over a dozen organizations working to feed people. NRV Mask Makers has formed to sew masks, and others are making them with 3D printers. The NRV Chinese Community has organized to provide boxed lunches for hospital employees unable to break for meals.
This community needs you and your contributions, whatever form those take. It’s tempting to wish for everyone else to change their behaviors. In the end, we can only change our own. We are assured by our leaders in the health care community that the next month will be critical to protecting public health in Southwest Virginia. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe: Be kind. Stay home. Save lives.
Together, we will resurrect our beloved community.
