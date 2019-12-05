By Arthur Watson III
Watson co-founded Castle Hill Gaming, which develops, leases and manages gaming machines, The company has offices in Charlottesville and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The results of the Nov. 5 elections in Virginia have echoed loudly across the national political landscape. With the Democratic takeover of all the levers of power in the commonwealth, the long-cited “Virginia Way” will continue, but down a different path.
Democratic candidates from Alexandria to the North Carolina border ran campaigns based on expanded local, county, and state services to Virginians. The results indicate those messages were well-received.
Now comes the hard part: Paying for it all.
Virginia has been one of few states across the nation to resist casino-style gambling — until this year. That, too, is changing.
In Northern Virginia’s Prince William County, a ballot initiative to allow off-track parimutuel betting passed by a 60-40 margin. Similarly, in the City of Danville, voters approved off-track betting by 52%-48%. Earlier this year, lawmakers requested a comprehensive gaming study for the 2020 legislative session when they will again consider expansion, and now with different leadership in Richmond.
Lawmakers approved historical horse racing (HHR) machines in 2018 and the Virginia Racing Commission capped the number of machines at 3,000. The machines are to be at Colonial Downs, the state’s only racetrack, and off-track betting (OTB) sites also operated by Colonial Downs. Yet, Colonial Downs has exclusively contracted with one HHR manufacturer for the next ten years to have over 95% of the games at these locations, and that company, Exacta, is based in Florida. This outcome, however unintentional, limits healthy market competition and consumer choice.
HHR machines use a database of prior horse races — from the jockey to the race track to the horse — and allow players to wager based on blinded data points from the races. My company, Castle Hill Gaming, is one of four designers and manufacturers of these games and the only one headquartered in Virginia with 23 staff located in Virginia and another 31 in other states, primarily in Oklahoma. Castle Hill has over 120 titles and is approved to operate in over 30 jurisdictions across four states.
Because of the racing connection, HHR machines are very popular at racetracks and off-track betting locations. They are a great complement to Virginia’s equestrian industry, which dates back to colonial times. My family has been breeding and racing horses for generations and I grew up on our family farm in Virginia. We’re thrilled to revitalize our passion all while supporting local communities with increased revenues and economic vitality.
I applaud Virginia lawmakers for taking the state of our economy and horse racing industry into their own hands. Now, revenues currently wagered in neighboring Maryland or West Virginia can stay in the Commonwealth.
Colonial Downs resumed racing thanks to this legislation, and it anticipates $25 million in yearly tax revenue to the state and $17 million each year to local communities where it operates. The Pamunkey Indian tribe is also petitioning for a casino, which would support additional area businesses and general more revenues for the state and local communities.
Gaming, on its own, will not pay for all the services the new legislature is likely to consider. But 3,000 machines unreasonably limits the revenues we can generate for our schools, parks, and public services. Expanding the number of machines and removing the artificial barrier to entry for companies like Castle Hill will allow for fair competition from HHR manufacturers, give consumers more choice, and increase revenues to the state and local communities.
I look forward to working with new members of the General Assembly during the 2020 legislative session as they revisit, modernize, and improve the commonwealth’s gaming laws.
