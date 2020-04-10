By Leon F. Vinci
Vinci is a retired environmental epidemiologist. He lives in Roanoke.
As we add the novel coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) to our list of known viruses causing human illness this year, and constitutes a pandemic, we should be reminded that contagious, community-spread respiratory illnesses are not new phenomena. In fact, they are expected occurrences.
Over the last decade we have experienced the emergence of other new diseases including SARS, H1N1, and MERS. And only a few years ago infections which never existed in the United States, such as West Nile Virus, Zika, and Dengue, have spread to our shores and are now endemic to the U.S. Fortunately, for the most part, these diseases are not epidemic in proportion, although they present a serious concern for the thousands of Americans who contract them annually.
To date, the CDC reports that U.S. mortality associated with this year’s flu (influenza) season numbers around 24,000 persons which include 155 pediatric deaths. Overall, 39 million have fallen ill accounting for 400,000 hospitalizations.
Under the laws of nature: organisms survive, grow, mutate, and die as part of their life cycle. In the environment adaptability enters-in and viruses in animals can mutate and then jump species in order to live. Several of today’s human illnesses have animal origins. One of the more recent and best known pandemics, the Spanish Flu of 1918 which killed 50 million across the globe, and many here in Roanoke, was traced to a virus which had moved from hog infections to humans.
The family of coronaviruses is not new. SARS and MERS are viruses believed to have developed from bats. Presently it is not known where the novel COVID-19 (SARS coronavirus 2) virus originated. A possible explanation when looking at its genetic footprint suggests a snake origin.
Therefore, this new germ should not be a surprise. Epidemiologists and other disease detectives across our public health network watch trends in the emergence of new diseases every day. Further, we knew all along, that a serious flu-like infection evolving from an animal source (birds, swine, etc.) would be plaguing people on our planet at some point in the future. That time has come.
