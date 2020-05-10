By Kayla Vaught
Vaught is a first-year student at Virginia Tech studying Public Health with a minor in Leadership for Social Change. She is from Alexandria
The novel coronavirus epidemic we are currently experiencing in America will impact low-income communities the worst. According to the CDC, individuals with a compromised immune system are most at risk for contracting, and dying from, COVID-19. It is also known that poor Americans are more likely to live in an environment (whether it’s exposure to pollution or poor nutrition) that makes them more vulnerable to having chronic conditions. These factors coupled with low insurance coverage, poor quality of medical care, and accessibility to clinics, puts low-income Americans at the highest risk for suffering from the coronavirus epidemic. If we want to combat and slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, we need to pay attention to the needs of the most susceptible population.
This epidemic comes with the threat of job loss for millions of Americans. Health insurance is often tied with employee benefits, causing people to lose medical coverage at a time when it is needed most. It is estimated the average cost of inpatient coronavirus treatment is $20,000 (Kaiser family foundation). For families struggling to even put food on the table, paying $20,000 out of pocket is unimaginable.
Additionally, people that have a lower income tend to work jobs that do not offer paid sick leave. Most Americans cannot afford to not work and, therefore, continue to work through the epidemic. This places low-income families at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.
With the privatized insurance market we have in America, it is a fact that wealthy individuals with the best insurance plans get the best medical care. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.5% of Americans are uninsured (due to the epidemic, that number has surely risen). On average, the number of uninsured individuals is even higher in poorer communities. Take for example Wise County in Southwest Virginia. With a poverty rate of 20% (national average is 15%), 13% are uninsur ed (Data USA). Without insurance, or even ‘under-insurance’, people are less likely to seek care for illnesses because of the high cost (Kaiser Family Foundation), which will, no doubt, increase the spread of the virus in Wise county and therefore to surrounding communities. It is obvious the lack of medical care for poor and vulnerable regions is a public health issue in America.
Furthermore, the patient to physician ratio in Wise county is 1:1,986 (Data USA), much less than the desirable ratio the WHO cites as 1:1,000. In low-income counties, like Wise, medical care is less accessible. Wise county has used remote area clinics, a tent set up with volunteer physicians, for check-ups and routine procedures in the past. A county that relies on pop-up clinics for regular medical care, will not be able to handle the amount of potential ICU patients suffering from coronavirus.
Having to wait weeks to be seen for a potentially fatal disease will exacerbate coronavirus symptoms for patients. Additionally, the longer wait time to see a physician has the potential to increase the spread of coronavirus to others, as individuals will be unaware they are contagious. Living in a region without enough medical staff is not fair, and there is no reason these people should suffer more.
The disparities in medical care between wealthy and impoverished communities are completely preventable. To solve this, the first step is to vote for politicians who have a vision of putting an end to healthcare inequalities. As devastating as the COVID-19 epidemic is, I hope it will open more American’s eyes to deeper issues within America’s healthcare system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.