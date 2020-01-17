By Kristy Vance
Vance is Western Virginia Coalition of Labor Union Women President, United Food and Commercial Worker Local 400 Member. She lives in Fries.
Many of the “luxuries” you enjoy today work like minimum wage, overtime pay, safety, etc were non-existent. When our country was founded, and for many decades later, there were literally no laws concerning workers. Companies treated their employees however they pleased. Company towns thrived because here the people worked for script rather than money. If a child was big enough to walk and talk, they were working in the fields and even the mines. Safety was not a concern. Employees often worked 18 to 20 hours a day without breaks.
When the employees started to want more and begin to form unions for things like better working conditions, shorter hours, better pay, companies would often retaliate. Sometimes this retaliation resulted in the death of the workers. Yes, people physically died trying to establish the “rights” you enjoy today.
Unions started to have a major impact in the United States thanks to 1935 National Labor Relations Act signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt. This law gave unions the ability to legally organize workplaces and forced companies to negotiate with the unions thus creating legally binding contracts. This allowed the unions to negotiate benefits for employees, such as better pay, shorter working hours, insurance, safer working conditions, etc, and contributed to building a new class of workers; the middle class.
Even before the passage of this law, corporations tried to find ways around it. They intimidated workers by threatening their jobs if they “spoke” about forming a union and attempted several court battles to reverse the NLRA. In 1947 they were able to persuade enough federal legislatures to “reform” the NLRA. This legislation basically opened the door for states to pass what is called “right-to-work” laws.
“Right-to-work” as it applies to law is a misnomer. In states which passed these laws, it does not mean, as the term implies, an individual has the right to work, but rather means if you have union representation, you do not have to pay membership dues to obtain the same benefits the union negotiated for its members.
These laws seek to do only one thing; weaken unions. They weaken unions by allowing for non-members. Without members, the power to negotiate benefits for the workers goes to the employer. This results in lower wages, high insurance costs, and dangerous working environments. Even with a union, employees in right-to-work states are not paid as much, or enjoy the same benefits as their counterparts in states without these laws.
Our state has an opportunity to right this wrong and repeal the right-to-work law in Virginia. Our newly elected members to the General Assembly need to honor the commitment they made to those who donated their time and effort to help elect them. This change will help improve the lives of working Virginians.
