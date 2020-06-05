By Chris Turnbull
Turnbull is the president of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
Last Friday, as demonstrations erupted across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, at least half a dozen journalists were detained or attacked while doing their jobs.
For too many people, “the media” have become the most convenient scapegoats in our highly politicized environment. That’s dangerous for them as we saw on Friday, but it’s dangerous for us too. Without professional journalism our society loses vital perspective — the opportunity to see things from other points of view.
Freedom of the press is uniquely American — an important part of our country’s history and our democratic process. And it’s worth defending. A healthy and viable “fourth estate” allows us to engage in informed discourse about the facts and events that impact our community.
The term “fourth estate” is a reference dating back to eighteenth century Europe. The definition has evolved over the years, but often refers to disinterested third parties who keep the powers-that-be in check, like professional journalists. The fourth estate’s purpose is to shed light on the business of those in power, while remaining free from their control.
My colleagues and I, our region’s communications professionals, rely on journalists each and every day to communicate to the public. Of course, we communicate on our own too, but professional reporting lends credibility, and it offers the public a check on our own narratives.
Reporters help the public fully consider and take action on complex issues like civil rights, race, gender, economics, and politics because they ask the questions the public wants to ask and allow us to hear and judge the answers for ourselves.
Journalists and professional communicators don’t stand together on the same side of the fence, and we shouldn’t. Still, the very best reporters and the very best communicators respect one another and value the job that each does.
The best reporters I know make me a better communicator because they ask the difficult questions. At times its uncomfortable, but they help me understand the other sides of a story — and there are rarely only two sides to a story. Professional communicators strive to make their reporter colleagues better journalists by filling in gaps in knowledge and understanding, connecting them with missing voices and pushing back when a story feels too one-sided.
Journalists aren’t infallible; neither are communicators. Reporters may not get the story right — key facts may be wrong or omitted, important voices may be missing, context may be lost. Furthermore, journalists may not broadcast the story we think they should. It should go without saying: attacking or detaining them is never the answer. In my 20 years working with reporters, I’ve navigated many conflicts, but helping a reporter get the story right is part of my job as a public relations professional.
Many, perhaps most of you rely on the media too. Local media outlets like the Roanoke Times, the Roanoke Tribune, WDBJ, WFIR, WFXR, WSET, WSLS, WVTF and at least a dozen hometown newspapers are the most trusted sources of news in our communities. We rely on them implicitly every day and explicitly in every crisis. To see the stark difference between social media news and real news, compare Facebook with Roanoke.com. Where social media contains perhaps a kernel of unverified truth delivered by who knows who, the newspaper makes up with researched facts and verified information delivered by a trained journalist.
On their best days, the professional journalists in our community inform us, enlighten us and ensure that we’re connected to the many faces of the “truth.” To be sure, they are not people-pleasers. Just as they make one group of people happy with their reporting, they are sure to displease another three.
In this time of upheaval, seek out and support the “fourth estate.” Professional journalism allows us to benefit from the free, open and safe societal standards it helps to protect. Be thoughtful about what you watch, read and listen to. Know that most stories about the challenges we face right now are far more complex than one article or broadcast segment is capable of capturing. Consume from multiple sources and be wary of echo-chambers.
For my journalist colleagues, keep doing what you do best —ask the difficult questions, live up to the ideals of your profession, and don’t let politics sway your reporting. Thank you for being out on the front lines.
