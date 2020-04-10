By Neelu Tummala
Tummala is an otolaryngologist and clinical assistant professor of surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
As a physician reading about experimental COVID-19 vaccine tests, I was impressed by the expediency with which first-stage studies have begun, and also in awe of the participants who are willing to take the potential risks associated with an early stage trial. There are multiple investigational studies taking place and thousands of people involved with a common goal of producing a safe and effective vaccine that can be used to protect millions from COVID-19 in the future. These trial participants and the scientists working to discover a vaccine are undisputed, real life heroes.
Now imagine a federal government agency saying that it will only use the data from conducted trials that share all personal patient information from these trial participants.
Imagine this agency declaring that it would downplay or ignore a study that does not comply with this new standard — even if performed in accordance to due scientific process, and even if the study came to a significant finding that could protect our health.
Indeed, this would be both immoral and illogical. Yet this is essentially what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently proposing to do, under the guise of transparency.
As the nation is united and distracted by a public health crisis, EPA is proposing a rule which will undermine air pollution and public health regulations by limiting the use of some highly validated, scientific studies that protect the personal health information of study participants.
The regulatory process for air pollution standards in the United States has long been science-based policy, meaning that regulations are set based on what scientific studies have found to be harmful for our bodies and to public health rather than on politics. But EPA’s proposal, titled “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science,” would allow stakeholders in regulated industries, such as the coal industry, to question regulatory standards which are based on scientific studies that rely on patient confidentiality.
Undermining these peer-reviewed, scientifically valid studies has the potential to open up dozens of important public health regulations to legal challenges or to prevent future studies from informing updates on issues like particulate matter and ozone standards. Many of these standards have stood for decades and have led to significant improvements to our air and water quality nationwide.
As a physician, I trust in the scientific process. My treatment of patients is based on knowledge that has been gained by centuries of learning, experimentation, and public health studies (many of which relied on confidential patient data).
In addition to protecting public health by setting regulations based on the best available science, I also believe in fiercely defending the right of patients to have their sensitive health information remain confidential. This EPA proposal would force any scientist whose study relied on confidential health data to either disclose that highly sensitive material or risk having their studies restricted.
Everyone supports increasing transparency in government. But requiring transparency of confidential patient information is unnecessary, and this limitation on science has no place or purpose. It will lead to the dismissal of sound science, paving the way for weaker public health regulations on issues like air pollution, the use of pesticides, and water quality standards.
The world is in the midst of an extraordinary public health crisis. Now is a time for more science — not less of it.
