By Chris Tuck
Tuck is a member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. This is an edited version of his remarks at the Dec. 16 supervisors meeting about Second Amendment sanctuaries.
In examining some of the proposed [gun] legislation it is clear in my opinion that they won’t pass Constitutional muster. I didn’t just rely on my own opinion, but I reached out into the legal community, both prosecutors and defense attorneys, and they hold the same opinion. In addition, last week I reached out to four locally-owned business in Montgomery County which sell firearms and asked them to provide how many weapons had been sold by them in the last 30 days and how many would be illegal under some of the proposed legislation Of 203 guns sold 145 of them, 71%, would be illegal and possibly a felony.
Now for a lot of folks in this room. I would like to use the analogy of a football game to described where we are.
The first quarter is over and that quarter is lost. The are many folks in this room who didn’t vote in the last election, there are folks that didn’t register to vote, who didn’t make sure their kids were registered, who didn’t offer to take their neighbor to vote, who didn’t go door to door with candidates, who didn’t put up signs in their yard or bumper stickers on their cars. Elections have consequences, and the first quarter is lost.
We are now in the second quarter. There are lot of folks in this room who believe that the underlying reason for the mass shootings is a mental health problem. Mental illness typically strikes between the ages of 16 and 25, with the majority being 18 to 22. What if we as a society, myself included, began looking at someone who is afflicted with mental illness with the same compassion that we do when a teenager is diagnosed with cancer? What if the folks in this room pushed for Virginia Tech and its Foundation to pay 100% of the taxes owed on commercial real estate and what if the Board of Supervisors agreed that 100% of those additional funds would be used for mental health treatment? This would mean more than $600,000 per year. But even if this amount would help locally it would not be all that was needed and would not help the rest of the state. What if as Republicans agreed to put our money where our month is and agreed to raise sales taxes by one-tenth of one percent with the understanding that 100% of it would be used for mental health treatment? In this way we could end the mentally ill being treated for 3 days and then kicked out of the facility because they don’t have health insurance. .. .
Let’s say that unconstitutional bills are passed — how do you win the third quarter? You win it in the Courts. I have read where folks are talking about civil war and shooting anyone who tried to take their guns. That kind of talk needs to stop. Instead of that kind of talk, we need to channel the kind of courage of a great American and that person is Rosa Parks. Think of the kind of courage it took, as a African American woman to get on that bus knowing she was going to be arrested by racist men. What if someone was willing to have the courage and call up law enforcement and say that they have illegal guns in the car and they are prepared to be arrested? What if that person was a victim of domestic violence or someone who had their home broken into? But Rosa Parks didn’t make the legendary change on her own; she had support. What if people set up Go Fund Me accounts to make sure the folks who are challenging the laws bills are being paid.
There are four quarters in a football game and you better believe that Bud Foster makes adjustments and learns from what happened in the first quarter. Here is what needs to happen in the fourth. We had a legislative dinner last week and Delegate McNamara stated that all of Southwest Virginia has 10 Delegates in the State House and Fairfax County has 10 Delegates. There is a census taking place this spring and folks in this room need to make sure that they are counted because the folks in Northern Virginia will be counted. And if you are not counted, our voice will be smaller, and instead of 10 delegates maybe we in Southwest Virginia will only have 8 or even 6. You also need to make sure you are informed and learn from the events of the first quarter and not make the same mistakes.
