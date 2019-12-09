By Dave Trinkle
Trinkle is a former member of Roanoke City Council.
I was fortunate to enjoy 12 good years on Roanoke City Council and retired about a year and a half ago. I promised myself then to stay away and try not worry about things left undone or things that may indeed be undone. I have been pretty good at this having attended only one council meeting to support the League of Older Americans and the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. However, with this latest quick and significant substantial change in how and when local elections occur, I feel compelled to write. Some localities have gone this direction and later changed back — so it is not too late!
I am a Democrat. Roanoke is a solid Democratic city. Currently our local Democratic committee is strong and well led. With all these forces behind them, City Council quickly voted to move elections to the fall presidential election which will indeed increase voter turnout but also will no doubt strongly favor whoever is on the Democratic ballot.
We have all heard the local issues will be lost in national issues argument against this change. There are two other big problems with this significant change. First is local politics is very local, can make major impacts on our daily lives and influence the local economy for years to come. Decisions are most often not partisan. It is extremely important to have diversity of thought, experiences and backgrounds in addition to culture and race on this deliberative body. It is actually nice to hear Republican or independent thoughts at the table during these discussions and votes. Remember, I’m a Democrat! Much of this will be lost going forward. I would be surprised if an independent or two makes it on council over the next 12 years. Republicans, you all on the other hand should just fold your cards and leave the game.
Secondly, the Democrat ballot is often determined by or at least influenced by the local Democratic committee. While a great group now, that has not always been the case. The committee has been known over the years to be absent, not representative or to chase national issues that localities cannot change. I have long disliked back-room politics, but this is a reality and the committees are often the back room. How this insider game works will be influenced by the committee no matter what shape it is in.
When I first ran in 2006 with the For The City ticket along side Gwen Mason and Alfred Dowe, our only path to victory was as an independent ticket. This is because two of us were newcomers and not insiders, did not participate with the committee and the committee and council at the time were in disarray with council’s ongoing indecision over major issues. Seasoned Democratic politicians were lined up to run on their ticket. After running a very hard campaign and spending record amounts of money, the For The City ticket won. This will be very hard to replicate now. There may be a time down the road when such a win is needed and when new and different voices are needed at the table.
Currently, other than this issue, I strongly support city council which is the most diverse council I believe we have ever had.
What worries me is not now but the trend toward homogenous thinking over the next 10-20 years and beyond.
During my campaigns at times we had upward of 12 people running — Republicans, independents and Democrats. The debates were interesting but good for me as a candidate, and I believe good for the city.
It is very likely there will only be a Democratic slate on the ballot going forward. We cannot predict the future, but I believe it is more likely than not that Roanoke will face a major local issue in the future where new, different or specialized voices need to be at the table.
This will unfortunately be missed.
