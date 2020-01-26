By Robert Trestman
Trestman is senior vice president and chair, department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine for Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
This weekend ended National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week. It seemed an appropriate time to update our community on our work to combat the opioid epidemic that has become a national emergency in the past few years. As a physician, I have seen firsthand the impact that opioid use disorders have had on patients and their families, and just like many at Carilion, I was moved to action. If there is a silver lining to this tragedy, it is that we have learned how better to identify and treat substance use disorder.
Along with vice president of surgical services Gary Scott, I led Carilion’s Opioid Task Force. Addressing the opioid epidemic required a complex, coordinated response. Our task force was charged with improving awareness and determining which programs had the greatest promise and implementing those programs broadly.
The task force organized a constellation of opioid-related programs with a strong emphasis on evidence-based practices and research. Our work has paid off. The task force created a regionally and nationally recognized system to respond to the opioid epidemic by focusing on prevention, treatment and recovery.
Prevention: Carilion implemented 16 initiatives aimed at preventing individuals from becoming dependent on opioids. These included:
n Increasing alternative pain therapies: We worked to enhance a multidisciplinary approach to managing chronic pain, emphasizing non-opioid treatments, including non-medication management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, pain psychology and psychiatry, and nutritional counseling.
n Reducing drug diversion: We installed drug take-back boxes in the lobbies of all our retail pharmacy locations and community hospitals, so people have a reliable place to safely dispose of unused pharmaceuticals, preventing them from being used by someone without a prescription. Over 1,800 pounds of medications were collected and disposed of over the past 12 months.
n Predicting Risk of Developing Substance Use Disorder: Carilion trained over 850 health care workers on the practice of Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT). This evidence-based practice is used to identify, reduce and prevent problematic use, abuse and dependence on alcohol and illicit drugs.
n Training and Building Awareness: Carilion trained patients, family members, school nurses and administrators on the use of naloxone as a rescue medication in the event of an overdose. We produced and disseminated educational materials about opioids that became required continuing education for all our clinicians.
Treatment: Carilion plays a significant role in the treatment of substance use disorders.
n Establishing OBOTs: We established an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) program now caring for about 400 patients – the first OBOT in Virginia.
n Helping pregnant women: We offer treatment for opioid-addicted expectant mothers and care for the babies on a special unit at Carilion Children’s.
n Specialized inpatient care: We established a unique program to treat patients with substance use disorder and a heart infection (endocarditis). A team of nurses, physicians, peer recovery specialists and others provide care to a population of patients who need to find their way into recovery.
n The Bridge Clinic: We built a program to offer patients who come to the Emergency Department with an opioid overdose an induction onto buprenorphine/naloxone, with sufficient medication and a direct connection to treatment in our OBOT.
n Project ECHO: We teamed with the Virginia Department of Health to run Project ECHO, which disseminates evidence-based best practice knowledge to health care professionals seeking to strengthen their treatment of persons with an opioid use disorder.
Recovery: We developed a best-practice program to train peer recovery specialists, engage them as volunteers and then hire them to care for individuals with substance use disorders and mental illnesses. Carilion Clinic is the first hospital system in Virginia to train peer recovery specialists.
And we’re not finished yet.
Carilion Clinic has both the expertise and the commitment to improve our community members’ ability to live their lives free from addiction. The critical work we’ve begun will continue and evolve to address addiction more broadly. It will initially focus on prevention of, treatment for, and recovery from addictions to alcohol, methamphetamines, tobacco and nicotine, and food. These addictions cripple and kill more people than do opioids, they just typically cause damage more slowly.
Even though National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week may have come to a close, we continue to seek ways to help those facing addiction.
Carilion is committed to this fight and to the hope for a brighter future.
