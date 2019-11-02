By Jay Timmons
Timmons is former Chief of Staff to Republican Governor George Allen and the former Executive Director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He lives in McLean.
Residents in the greater Roanoke area are represented by Republican legislators in the General Assembly that have very different views of life and family.
When it counted, several stood strong for children and the unborn. But sadly, Senator David Suetterlein chose discrimination and bigotry over Life. He acted as a charlatan who sent a very clear message with his vote that our son did not even have the right to exist.
The legislation, HB1979, which Suetterlein opposed, is also known as “Jacob’s Law,” and was inspired by my son and the horrific four-year legal battle that my family endured in an out of state court. The bill was simple – eliminate discrimination in Virginia’s parental rights laws for children born through surrogacy so that all intended parents are treated equally. Most importantly, the bill – which is now law thanks to strong bipartisan support – means more frozen embryos can be rescued and saved from potential destruction.
The inequality that once existed in Virginia law meant our son Jacob had to be born in another state. Our family then experienced the worst of our legal system when an activist judge took away our parental rights for no valid reason after those rights had been already granted in our uncontested case. What followed was months of legal maneuvering, sleepless nights, constant nausea, thirteen lawyers and second and third mortgages. The ruling, called “harsh” and “weird” by another judge, deliberately left our son an orphan and branded us “human traffickers,” all because my husband, Rick, and I saved an embryo and gave him life and a family.
The disgraceful ruling was eventually overturned soon after the activist judge resigned from office, and Jacob is forever safe with us and his two sisters, C.J. and Ellie. But no family should have to endure the emotional torture and anguish that we suffered. Our whole family traveled to Richmond to share our story in front of House and Senate Committees, and we were humbled by the strong bipartisan support of legislators, who stood with us and other families across the Commonwealth. We were equally disgusted at the callous disregard for life and families displayed by those, like Senator Suetterlein, who unsuccessfully tried to kill the bill, following the vitriolic lead of hateful special interests that spread cruel lies and intentional deception.
As a result of “Jacob’s Law,” more lives will be saved. More families will be built. And Virginia is an even better place to live, work and raise a family. As a father, I urge voters to remember on Tuesday the elected officials who stood up for life and family, and those who turned their backs.
