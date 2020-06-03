By Suzanne Thorniley
Thorniley is a retired Clinical Social Worker. She lives in Roanoke.
Please note that this letter was written before the senseless and tragic death of George Floyd.
Good morning Roanoke! It is time for all of us to wake up, open our eyes wider, turn up our hearing aids, begin to stretch and pay attention, especially those of us who are white. You may, or may not be aware that in the last two weeks, yet again, the reality of injustice, inequality, and the seemingly never ending outrage of extinguishing black lives is showing up in Roanoke and Georgia. In our community, Gene Clyde Gallimore killed a black woman Linda Pierson in a hit-and-run incident. He did not turn himself in, had prior DWIs, and after a no contest plea, he will serve only a year and a half. For an unexplained reason this case did not meet the criteria for manslaughter. Hit-and-run resulting in fatality carries up to ten years. I am left wondering why this sentence was so minimal.
And then, Ahmaud Arbery, jogging, while black, in Georgia became the victim of a modern day lynching. Since when do states create laws that can be twisted and convoluted in ways that allow two white men, vigilantes, to egregiously decide that rule of law does not apply, as they calculate, build their arsenal, and hunt down a jogger? Then shoot and kill him, with no real consequence until a New York Times journalist digs deeper. Again, I am left wondering why a more thorough investigation did not happen sooner.
I, for one, cannot continue to dismiss, or rationalize what is happening, and what has, for centuries, been systemic injustice and racism toward our black brothers and sisters. Do we as white people have to coach our son not to go to his own storage unit at night because he may be arrested or shot for suspected burglary? Have we, as white people, spent hours educating our children on how to… very, very carefully respond to law enforcement in the likely event that they may be stopped for a minor, or maybe, no reason, traffic “violation.” It may be said, and I might be challenged, that the press exaggerates these incidents, and that whites are victims as well. If so, many of us white folk may still be asleep or have not done our homework. If we, as Americans, hold the common value and belief that “all are created equal” and that there is “equal justice for all,” then we need to consider and learn more about the embedded racism that exists in our current systems. I have been chagrined, and humbled by the misinformation and ignorance that I have been swimming in for years related to white privilege and racism. If you would like to explore systemic racism take a look at Bryan Stevenson’s book “Just Mercy,” listen to the 1619 Podcast, and read Waking Up White by Debbie Irving. I am still stretching, listening, and learning: I can no longer live in my white skin without seeking a deeper understanding of the racial injustice we are all a part of.
