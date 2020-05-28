Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING INTO TONIGHT... .A TROPICAL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE NORTH THROUGH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN. THE LOW WILL MOVE NORTH OF THE REGION BY THURSDAY MORNING. RAINFALL WILL INCREASE IN BOTH COVERAGE AND INTENSITY THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT. HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED FROM THE PIEDMONT OF NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH THE SPINE OF THE BLUE RIDGE SOUTH OF ROANOKE, AREAS WITH SOILS STILL SATURATED FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WITHIN THE PREVIOUS WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WILKES, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, BATH, BEDFORD, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRAYSON, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * RAIN WILL INCREASE IN BOTH COVERAGE AND INTENSITY THIS EVENING, WITH HEAVY DOWNPOURS EXPECTED TONIGHT. ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGH LATE TONIGHT, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, WHERE FIVE INCHES IS POSSIBLE IN SPOTS. THIS RAIN FALLING ON ALREADY SATURATED GROUND COULD PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING ALONG CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE INTO TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&