Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA is one of 1,000 registered not-for-profit organizations in the Roanoke area. In Virginia, the non-profit sector employs almost 8% of our total workforce and generates more than $40 billion in revenues statewide. Between the causes we champion, the careers we shape, and the financial impact we make, it would be accurate to say that our region relies heavily on its local nonprofits. And we rely heavily on you.
Whether we promote the welfare of children or veterans, save animals or trees, protect historic buildings or arts and culture, we are all providing a public service. In exchange, we have the ability to receive donations and report revenues tax-free. Since 1894, when early legislation established charitable organizations as being tax-exempt, we have recognized that non-profits fill governmental service voids. Our support of charities predates our country’s founding and was one of the early notable characteristics of our blossoming nation. Americans have always “set a common aim to the efforts of a great number of men,” as Alexis de Tocqueville recognized in the 1830’s. Still true today, we mobilize and innovate to take care of those around us.
In recent years, nonprofits have seen the demand on our services increase while charitable giving has remained stagnant. In the absence of products or profit, we must rely on individual and corporate partners to make charitable gifts that close income gaps. But mobilization efforts appear to have stalled: our funders are tapped. That spirit of innovation has never been more necessary than today.
With the help of one of our longtime corporate partners, COX, we believe we’ve found a new path forward. Earlier this year, Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia and West End Center for Youth all came together in a formal collaboration to enhance and better coordinate our youth-centered services. We recognized shared missions and identified a shared funding partner in COX.
Simultaneously, COX had begun to see another troubling trend: duplicative services and redundancy between agencies. Collectively, COX and our youth-focused collaborative believe we can reduce the strain on our local funding partners while increasing the quality of our services. In previous years we had competed against one another, but with encouragement from COX, we now make a pointed effort to continuously cast and coordinate our services.
Tutoring, mentorship, mental health services, career exploration and positive lifestyles curricula help both after school centers provide quality programming. By supporting our afterschool centers through programming and counseling, we are meeting students and families right where they need us most. We work in tandem to communicate needs and share services across our agencies, and we have created a youth development work group to support the efforts of the school system, parents, and other stakeholders in Roanoke who desire to see our youth thrive and prosper.
Expected outcomes of this collaboration include increased academic achievement, improved soft skills development for future workforce needs, a reduction in teen pregnancy rates, lower substance abuse rates, higher on time graduation rates, reduced discipline incidents, and reduced truancy. Together our agencies envision a generation of resilient and productive youth in Roanoke, supported by our collective network of care and service providers.
By partnering, we’re seeking to reinvent the way nonprofits work and fundraise. Now, rather than expecting COX to choose between one organization or another, they’re able to support us all with a common goal in mind. COX even increased our funding beyond what the five organizations would have received independently because of our new approach.
Traditionally, the non-profit sector is an under-appreciated economic driver, despite employing thousands of workers while simultaneously driving millions of federal and state grant dollars to our area. COX, Delta Dental, United Way Roanoke Valley, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke City Public Schools, and Freedom First Credit Union have all pioneered collaborative projects that are helping shed light on the lasting, generational, economic impact we can achieve by working together. These corporations and agencies should be applauded for taking risks on new processes and for highlighting the value of our collective work in the region.
We will make the biggest impact in our region when we are willing to get uncomfortable and relinquish some control, actively working across institutional silos to reduce redundancy. In doing so, our services become instantly more valuable. Our agency work, in everyday practice, is done one person or family at a time. To achieve the kind of global change we all want to see, we must be committed to this new kind of tenacious teamwork and iterative thinking. With ongoing, gentle persistence, we can be for-profit and non-profit partners for positive change for our region’s future.
Davis is Chief Executive Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.
