By Heidi Hahn
Hahn is a sophomore at Virginia Tech where she studies environmental policy and planning and green engineering. This piece was written with the assistance of other members of Virginia Tech for Climate Justice. She is from Charlottesville.
There is a scientific and political consensus that climate change is an existential threat caused by industrial pollution and overconsumption. Temperatures, sea levels, air pollution, and natural disasters are on the rise. Responding to the climate crisis is a particularly urgent and appropriate task for Virginia Tech because of the long history of extractive practices in the surrounding Appalachian mountains that compromise the quality of air, water, and soil. Virginia Tech has an institutional responsibility to address the contribution of university facilities and funds to the climate crisis. There is a dire need for change.
Virginia Tech, despite its frequent claims to the contrary, has done little to pursue meaningful change.
On its current STARS report, Virginia Tech earns a paltry 2.12 out of 10.00 on energy, including 2.12 of 6.00 on building energy consumption and 0.00 of 4.00 on clean and renewable energy.
The university continues to expand its footprint and rely almost exclusively on fossil fuel power.
Reductions in local C02 emissions that VT achieved via its switch from coal to gas are offset by far more potent methane emissions spawned by the extraction and transmission of the gas is purchases.
In response to the climate crisis and Virginia Tech’s failure to adequately respond, hundreds of students from Virginia Tech and Blacksburg public schools came together during the September 20th global youth climate strike to advance major reforms to the university’s operations in keeping with six demands.
1. That President Sands make a public statement acknowledging that we are in a climate emergency and that, accordingly, he will advocate for immediate action. This statement will include a denunciation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has already damaged the region’s ecologies and, if completed, would emit twice as much greenhouse gas (GHG) as all fixed sources of emissions in Virginia.
2. That the Virginia Tech Foundation divest from all publicly-traded companies that hold coal, oil, or gas reserves, pipelines, or other fossil-fuel-related enterprises, and from all financial products that include such companies.
3. That the university set a cap on greenhouse gas emissions across all VT facilities, including upstream emissions, below current levels. That VT transition its electric and heating supply to 100% renewable sources by 2030. That these transitions be guided by principles of energy democracy and climate justice locally and globally. That, once these commitments are in place, President Sands sign on to the SDG Global Climate Emergency letter.
4. That Virginia Tech enact comprehensive energy efficiency programming at existing and planned campus facilities informed by strategies from the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2018 Zero Energy University Campuses Progress Update; formalize a commitment to prioritize the renovation of existing buildings before demolition and new construction; and ensure all new construction meet net-zero energy ready standards.
5. That Virginia Tech appoint student representatives--selected by well-informed members of established student-led environmental organizations--as voting members on all bodies that make decisions concerning energy use, the Climate Action Commitment, and issues with climate justice implications.
6. That Virginia Tech initiate a comprehensive research initiative focused on distributed renewable energy development and energy efficiency. That Virginia Tech expand funding for Cooperative Extension to include community training programs and resources for weatherization, energy efficiency, and renewable energy creation in homes and small businesses throughout Southwest Virginia. That such programs be guided by principles of energy democracy and climate justice locally and globally.
In response to the climate strike, President Tim Sands met with our newly formed group, Virginia Tech for Climate Justice, and agreed to form an ad hoc committee to revisit the university’s flawed and outdated Climate Action Commitment. The administration said we needed to demonstrate that the broader university community shared our agenda, so we gathered resolutions of support — all passed with overwhelming majorities — from the Student Government Association, the Graduate Student Association, and the Faculty Senate. Then on December 11, after months of delay, the university abruptly broke off discussions with us and announced a hastily devised committee with no representation for our organization.
Virginia Tech for Climate Justice, and our partners in the Appalachian Youth Climate Coalition, look forward to providing the newly appointed committee with our extensive research and thinking in order to support their efforts to devise a just, responsible, and feasible climate action plan responsive to public demands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.