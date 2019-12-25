By Tom Taylor
Taylor, retired from the Norfolk Southern Corp., lives in Roanoke and is the author of several novels.
Roanoke aviation legend Wes Hillman began his flying career at the end of the barnstorming era. Barnstorming? That was daring pilots doing loops and spins over a pasture or a county fair. Maybe there would be a parachute jumper and a wing walker to attract a crowd. Then landing and (at a good price) giving the locals their first-ever ride above the earth, borne by the air. Wes Hillman, who flew solo in 1937 at age 15, got in on some of that before World War II and federal air regulations ended the era.
The era sadly ended, but I don’t believe Wes ever lost his fascination with the barnstorming ethos. After training pilots for the U. S. Navy in World War II, he operated Hillman Flying Service out of Roanoke’s Woodrum Field. His flying students learned early on how Wes valued the old art of “flying by the seat of your pants.” I was fortunate to be one of his students in the early sixties and remember his brusque order for when visibility was good: “You’re flying an airplane, not an instrument panel! Get your eyes ahead of the plane and fly it!”
Wes kept his helmet and goggles. Frequently, in the calm early-morning skies over Roanoke, he flew his red Waco open-cockpit biplane, a ghost from the past. In his office at one time there was an antique Curtiss OX-5 engine on a stand: eight water-cooled cylinders on a V block, a mass of metal that weighed 390 pounds and produced ninety horsepower. It was the engine that powered the Curtiss Jenny biplanes in which Slim Lindbergh and his fellow heroes flew the mail. Wes belonged to a fraternity of pilots who had flown the OX-5. One of his proudest possessions was a ball cap that bore the original OX-5 logo.
Wes was a warm, feisty individual who was a friend to all. But his life was one in which God and religion had no place. He simply hadn’t the time. That carelessness showed itself in what seemed to me a perpetual simmering anger against the forces of nature and Murphy’s Law that he battled every day. It would frequently erupt. I remember one evening walking out to the plane with him on a day when the engine of his other plane had trashed itself with a broken valve. He was spewing such vile curses against God that I was almost afraid to get in the plane with him, thinking the Lord might strike it out of the sky.
Wes’ lovely wife, Edith, prayed for years that one day he would receive Christ. Some of his friends, my Dad being one, prayed for years and gave him Bible tracts and literature. And one day Wes made the momentous decision. It happened when his granddaughter became seriously ill with an infection. Wes told God, “If you will heal my granddaughter I’ll give my life to you.” God did; and Wes did. He trusted in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to atone for his sins; he received Jesus as his Lord.
That happened without my knowing about it. So imagine my complete surprise when, about fifteen years ago, I walked into First Baptist Church in Roanoke and saw Wes in the lobby greeting visitors and handing out programs. His face radiated the joy of a man who, according to the Lord’s promise, had passed from death to life. He served as an usher and greeter at First Baptist Church for years; and his warmth and the joy of his salvation was so infectious that he became known as “Mister First Baptist.”
The last few years of his life he stayed with his daughter and her husband in Durham, North Carolina. The three of them would often go out together; and Wes would always wear his OX-5 hat. “I can’t go out without my hat,” he would say.
On the morning he died in 2016 at age 94, Melinda and Gary had gone out on a brief errand. When they returned they found Wes had passed away. He was lying in bed wearing his OX-5 hat. Had he walked to the rack at the front door, retrieved his hat, and then lay down on his death bed? In Heaven, I want to look Wes up and ask him, “On that morning the angel came for you, did you really ask him to wait, because you couldn’t go out without your hat?”
