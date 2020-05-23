By Tom Taylor
Taylor, retired from the Norfolk Southern Corp., lives in Roanoke and is the author of several novels.
On April 9, Senate Republicans attempted to pass a bill adding $250 billion of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program which was much-needed relief for small businesses. It was a simple two-page bill. But Senate Democrats tried to take advantage of the Covid crisis, just as they had done with the original bill, and insisted on funding their pet leftist projects which would have doubled the amount of spending. So nothing got done, and America’s small businesses were left in the lurch.
At 10:36 a.m., CNN ran the story with this headline: “Democrats block GOP-led funding boost for small business aid program.” Then panic must have ensued as CNN journalists realized they had told the truth about the Democrats. Unbelievable! Had they forgotten their mission is to defeat Trump and the Republicans in November? Didn’t they know never to say anything bad about a Democrat?
By 11:15 a.m. the headline had been changed. Now it was “Senate at stalemate over more COVID-19 aid after Republicans and Democrats block competing proposals.”
The really weird thing about this is that similar headline changes happened almost simultaneously at other mainline news outlets. NBC originally said “Senate Democrats block…” Changed to “Senate hits impasse…” Bloomberg originally said “Democrats block McConnell...” Changed to “GOP, Democrats in standoff...” Politico originally said “Senate Dems to block new coronavirus relief…” Changed to “Senate brawl derails fast push for new coronavirus relief.”
How do we explain this? It’s was almost like mass hysteria occurred simultaneously among mainstream news media when they realized they had blamed something bad on the Democrats.
I believe it really was a mass hysteria event among news media, caused by a mental dysfunction some commentators have called “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” or TDS. TDS, which first appeared in 2016, seems to be a vicious strain of “Leftist Logic Dysfunction.” Today it is endemic among congressional democrats and the American news media. Symptoms include a reflexive hatred for Donald Trump and disdain for his supporters and, among news media, a badly swollen ego and the delusion they are employed by the Democratic National Committee. Eventually the sufferer forgets all tenants of patriotism, truth, and decency.
That Congressional Democrats have TDS is pretty obvious. Who but sufferers of a mental condition would think they could impeach the President because of a phone call that contained not one improper or illegal thing?
The news media reveal their TDS infection in obvious ways too. While Trump is working night and day to protect our country, and badly needs our encouragement, the media ridicule and undercut him at every opportunity. When he instituted the travel ban from China, they called him a bigot. When he was proved right, they said he should have acted sooner — even though in mid-January both the Chinese and the World Health Organization were saying human-to-human transmission of the virus was difficult and rare.
ABC News recently said Trump had fumbled the ball because he had been given reports on the danger of a pandemic as early as November. Citing the usual anonymous sources, the story was widely circulated until it was announced to be a lie by medical intelligence authorities who said such reports never existed.
When Trump spoke highly of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, the media immediately ridiculed the idea for no reason other than it was the president who urged field trials for it. Media ridiculed Trump for suspecting the virus really escaped from a biological lab in Wuhan; but now it’s looking more like that’s exactly what happened.
Anyone who has watched the daily news briefings has seen the rudeness and the frequent “gotcha” questions from the press corp, sometimes shouted over top of a tired, patient President. It’s a sickening thing to see. It’s also unsettling to realize much of the news media, like Congressional Democrats, are obviously more interested in defeating President Trump in November than in the welfare of the nation. Such is the heartbreak of TDS — for all of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.