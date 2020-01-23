By Tom Taylor
Taylor, retired from the Norfolk Southern Corp., lives in Roanoke and is the author of several novels.
A recent commentary signed by five prominent Roanokers criticized our Rep. Ben Cline for voting against the impeachment of President Trump. (“Disappointed in Cline’s Vote,” Roanoke Times, Dec. 23) When Cline refused to support the impeachment of “the most corrupt and dangerous president in our history,” they said, he violated his oath to defend the Constitution.
Their commentary left me a bit puzzled. By what mental gymnastics do intelligent people see things so backward? Trump corrupt? How about the dangerous corruption of the Democratic Party in staging a coup attempt to overthrow a duly-elected president?
Anyone who doubts there is indeed a coup in progress hasn’t been paying attention. Immediately after his election the Democrats, obviously acting on a prep-lanned scenario, charged that Trump had colluded with the Russians to rig the election. How else, they said, could the voters have rejected Queen Hillary’s right to the throne, and elected this crude businessman instead?
There followed two years of turmoil for the nation as Robert Mueller with 19 partisan pro-Hillary lawyers and 40 FBI agents issued some 2800 subpoenas, interviewed 500 witnesses, made 13 requests to foreign governments for information, obtained 500 search warrants for by golly any evidence you’ve got, wasted 32 Million dollars, and came up with zip. No evidence of collusion.
So next the Democrats went after Trump for obstructing justice. The very nerve of him, defending himself against bogus allegations! That effort died away too as it should have. And now, because of Trump’s tax cuts, his deregulation of business and his America-first trade deals, investment is flowing back into the United States. Jobs are coming back, the economy is humming, people are happy and the Democrats are in a panic. If they don’t impeach Trump quick, those conservative rubes with their MAGA hats are sure to give him four more years.
So, the Desperate Dems are trying a third ploy — impeach Trump for a phone call. Sound strange? Well, it all began when Joe Biden was vice president under Obama. Biden’s son, Hunter, who often flew along with his father on Air Force Two, landed a cushy $50,000 per month gig as a director on the board of a Ukrainian energy company named Burisma Holdings. I’m sure it had nothing to do with daddy being vice president of the United States of course. Then later, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 Billion in vital American aid unless a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his son’s company was fired. It appears on the surface Biden engaged in extortion using American foreign aid to protect his son’s business interests.
On June 25th 2019, Trump, in a phone call with newly-elected Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, asked him for a favor: in so many words, allow the U. S. to help clean up the corruption in Ukraine. He reminded Zelenskiy the U. S. had been very good in helping Ukraine in the past. Much later in the call, he mentioned the Hunter Biden affair and said anything Zelenskiy could do with our Attorney General would be great. That was it.
With that hypocritical hubris of the American left, the Democrats completely ignored Biden’s affair, which had corruption written all over it, and instead zeroed in on Trump’s request for assistance from Zelenskiy. It was an impeachable offense, they said. Trump was using his office to get dirt on a political rival! His asking for a favor was a veiled threat! He was engaging in extortion and bribery!
On the House floor Sept. 26, Adam Schiff told lie after lie about the phone call, saying Trump had asked Zelenskiy to “make up dirt” on Biden and had pressured and threatened him. Never mind that the transcript of the call, and statements from Zelenskiy himself showed Schiff to be a liar. Trump had made no threats, he had not “asked for dirt,” and had leveraged no aid. Even before Zelenskiy could act on Trump’s request, Ukraine got their foreign aid as well as Javelin anti-tank missiles to help stand off the Russians – something Obama had refused to give them.
When confronted with his lying, Schiff said he had only given a “parody” on the House floor to show what Trump really meant, although he hadn’t actually said it.
May I say to Mr. Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi you can’t impeach a president because of what you think deep down in your heart he really meant, when he actually said something else. It’s no wonder as of this writing Pelosi seems reluctant to bring her flimsy case to the Senate.
So thank you, Rep. Ben Cline for having the wisdom and courage to oppose this dangerous farce being perpetrated by a deranged Democratic Party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.