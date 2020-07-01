By Susan Swecker
Swecker is the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia.
There’s nothing I love more than going to political rallies. Seeing old friends, dressing up, and hearing from our party’s leaders can be a wonderful and energizing experience. I’ll never forget our national convention in 2016 when an arena full of tens of thousands of Democrats made Hillary Clinton the first female nominee for President of a major party in history. But when our country started closing down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we knew the rallies and conventions Virginia Democrats had planned for this year would have to look different. So our staff got to work transforming our state convention — normally an all-day rally for thousands of people in Richmond — into a virtual event that we held recently over the course of three days.
It just so happened that at the same time as our convention Donald Trump decided to hold his first in-person campaign rally since the pandemic broke out in the U.S., an event that was largely deemed a flop. As much as Donald Trump would like his supporters to believe that COVID-19 is a hoax, Americans are rightfully worried about getting sick. That’s why the Tulsa arena he spoke in was mostly empty, and the campaign had to dismantle the overflow section outside because nobody showed up.
Republicans in Virginia haven’t done much better at organizing their conventions. The state GOP has delayed their convention until August. Republicans in the 7th District delayed their nominating convention until July, losing a valuable month of campaigning in the process. And Republicans in the 5th District organized a chaotic drive-through convention that allowed just a few thousand people to pick a far-right nominee and oust a sitting GOP congressman. The Republican attempts to will things back to normal have only created chaos, confusion, and put the health of their own supporters at risk. Despite the low attendance, experts say Trump’s Tulsa rally will undoubtedly spread the virus, and some members of Trump’s staff working on the rally were sick even before the event started.
Joe Biden’s campaign has looked remarkably different, and it’s just one of the many reasons he’s performing exceptionally better than Donald Trump in recent polls. Biden is organizing virtual rallies, touring states with “virtual travel days” and exercising proper precaution by wearing a mask and only meeting with small groups when he does in-person events. And polling shows Americans are on his side. Only one in three voters think politicians should go back to holding regular in-person events and rallies, and a plurality of voters strongly disapproved of attendees of Trump’s Tulsa rally needing to sign a waiver agreeing not to sue the campaign if they contracted COVID-19.
Here in Virginia, the Democratic Party has also held successful virtual events. At our virtual state convention, we changed the format from an array of stump speeches to informative panel discussions to keep people engaged. Over the course of the weekend, we heard Democratic General Assembly members and Representatives in Congress discuss voting rights, police reform and racial justice, the impacts of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth, and more. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warner, Rep. Val Demings, DNC Chairman Tom Perez, and others gave virtual speeches to the attendees. It was an exciting convention that can help set the model for future digital campaign events.
We’ve also figured out ways to hold virtual fundraisers, organize volunteers over Zoom, and convene 11 different virtual Congressional district caucasus earlier this year. The voting system we developed for those caucuses was replicated by half a dozen other state Democratic parties for their caucuses.
I want to go back to a world where we can have in-person political rallies and events more than anyone else. I miss seeing my friends at rallies, and feeling the electricity in the air when a room full of people is captivated by a rousing speech. I want to go knock doors and attend get-out-the-vote rallies. But recent spikes in virus outbreaks made it clear those events aren’t going to happen any time soon. Republicans should stop putting our health at risk because they want to live in a fantasy world where COVID-19 doesn’t exist. Hopefully what happened in Tulsa burst their bubble. In the meantime, I’m proud that Democrats have led the way in developing safe and impactful virtual events to build momentum for November. By all accounts, our digital organizing is working, and it’s laying the foundation for successful campaigns for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.