By Glen Sturtevant
Sturtevant is an attorney at Rawls Law Group in Richmond and a former Virginia state senator.
A few commentaries recently published here have suggested veterans’ healthcare is under attack. What’s this menacing threat you might wonder? It’s the effort to give veterans the freedom to go outside the VA healthcare system and instead see a doctor in the private sector.
“Nothing is so admirable in politics as a short memory,” John Kenneth Galbraith famously remarked. And this seems to be the very type of short memory he cynically warned about.
It was not that long ago when there were several high-profile exposés revealing that veterans were dying on months-long waiting lists to see a doctor, and then VA staff were caught falsifying and manipulating the data to cover it up. These were not one-off isolated instances but were discovered to be widespread institutionalized practices. If you’re older than about 5 or 6 , you will recall this led to resignations within the VA and numerous investigations by Congress, the FBI, and others.
In other words, the recent efforts to let veterans see a private doctor are the direct result of real, documented threats to veterans’ health and their healthcare. The claim that giving veterans more freedom of choice somehow now threatens their healthcare is revisionist history that gets how we got here exactly backwards.
As a practicing attorney, my veteran-owned law firm and I have represented hundreds of veterans and their family members in nearly all 50 states who have received poor medical care from the VA. Unquestionably, the VA does a lot of good and is staffed by countless qualified and caring medical professionals. In fact, those same veterans who suffer life-altering injuries or have deadly diseases ignored at the VA are often the first to praise the extraordinarily good work done by the vast majority of VA medical providers. And of course, medical malpractice is not reserved just to the VA. In fact, according to a recent Johns Hopkins study, medical errors are, remarkably, the third highest cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease and cancer.
But unlike the private sector, the VA suffers from some major institutional challenges that make the freedom for veterans to also seek healthcare outside the VA so vital. A couple of these hurdles unique to the VA that aren’t often discussed are worth noting here.
First, it remains extraordinarily difficult to terminate a bad VA employee. Despite recent attempts at reforms to quickly remove bad actors, because of the size and scope of the VA with 260,000 employees and the inherent disincentives to terminating a derelict employee unique to a government-run hospital system subject to Freedom of Information Act inquiries and media scrutiny, these changes have not really had any significant impact. At least not yet.
Second, VA hospitals are typically teaching hospitals that associate with a nearby medical school to supplement their full-time VA staff with part-time residents and medical students. And while those young doctors and students may have stellar credentials and come from highly-ranked undergraduate institutions and medical schools, they are nonetheless getting on-the-job training and learning a profession that is fundamentally experience-based and in many respects more of an art than a science. To be sure, there are many famous private sector teaching hospitals like Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston that have world-renowned reputations. At the VA, however, the level of supervision of the residents and students being trained often can vary wildly and leave a lot to be desired, leaving one with the feeling that these young doctors, many of whom are in their twenties, are simply being allowed to run amok through no fault of their own.
To be fair, the current policies that allow veterans to get medical care outside of the VA from private medical providers are not without their own problems. There are numerous layers of bureaucracy and delays in getting the necessary approvals for private care, as well as disparities in who gets approved to see a private doctor and who doesn’t, and legitimate concerns for veterans and the providers themselves about whether the VA will ultimately cover the care, among others. But taking from veterans the freedom to choose their doctor even if it means going outside the VA as some have suggested is not just bad policy but too quickly forgets the reality that led to those freedoms in the first place. Instead, more choice that is better streamlined is needed for the VA to fulfill its mission to “Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.